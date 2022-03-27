ESIC MTS Exam Date 2022 Expected Soon @www.esic.nic.in, Check Details Here

ESIC MTS Exam Date 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi is soon expected to release the exam date for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on esic.nic.in

ESIC MTS Exam Date 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi is soon expected to release the exam date for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on esic.nic.in. ESIC has, recently, conducted UDC and Stenographer on 19 March 2022 and 20 March 2022. Also, ESIC IMO is scheduled to be held on 30 March 2022. So, we can also expect ESIC MTS Date anytime soon.

ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022

In order to appear, ESIC Exam 2022 candidates are required to download ESIC MTS Admit Card 202. Candidates can download ESIC IMO Admit Card using their registration number and date of birth, once available.

ESIC MTS Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

ESIC is hiring for 1931 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) across in the country for which the online applications are invited till 15 February 2022.