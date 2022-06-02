ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022: Practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 General Awareness Questions with Answers: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022 to fill up 1948 Muti-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by direct recruitment in ESIC. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam will appear for Phase-II Main Examination.
ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released
Candidates can now download the EISC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 25th May 2022 till 5th June 2022. Read more to know how to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022.
ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.
ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern
In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.
Phase II: Main Exam
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
4
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.
ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th December 2021
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
15th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
15th February 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022
|
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
7th May 2022
|
ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result
|
24th May 2022
|
ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam
|
5th June 2022
ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2: Practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers
Q1. Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on __________.
(1) June 22
(2) June 2
(3) June 12
(4) June 21
(5) June 30
Answer: June 2
Q2. Name the Indian weightlifter who has won the gold medal in the 55kg weight category at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.
(1) Santoshi Matsa
(2) Punam Yadav
(3) Swati Singh
(4) Mirabai Chanu
(5) None of the above
Answer: Mirabai Chanu
Q3. When is the ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ celebrated in India?
(1) May 30
(2) April 30
(3) July 30
(4) October 30
(5) June 30
Answer: April 30
Q5. What does ‘S’ stand in ISRO?
(1) Star
(2) Space
(3) Sun
(4) Satellite
(5) None of the above
Answer: Space
Q6. On which river’s bank is Kolkata situated?
(1) Hooghly
(2) Ganga
(3) Yamuna
(4) Narmada
(5) Gomti
Answer: Hooghly
Q7. Which is the smallest continent in the world?
(1) Australia
(2) Asia
(3) Antarctica
(4) Africa
(5) Europe
Answer: Australia
Q8. Which is the oldest Veda in the world?
(1) Rig Veda
(2) Sam Veda
(3) Atharva Veda
(4) Yajur Veda
(5) All of the above
Answer: Rig Veda
Q9. When is Human Rights Day celebrated?
(1) December 10
(2) November 10
(3) October 10
(4) January 10
(5) March 10
Answer: December 10
Q10. Akasa Airlines is owned by which Indian businessman?
(1) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
(2) Mukesh Ambani
(3) Gautam Adani
(4) Shiv Nadar
(5) Savitri Jindal
Answer: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Q11. Ranthambore National Park, a vast wildlife reserve, is situated in
(1) Kerala
(2) Rajasthan
(3) Uttar Pradesh
(4) Himachal Pradesh
(5) None of the above
Answer: Rajasthan
Q12. What is India's rank in global fish production?
(1) 8th
(2) 1st
(3) 2nd
(4) 5th
(5) 9th
Answer: 2nd
Q13. World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on ______.
(1) May 30
(2) May 29
(3) May 31
(4) May 21
(5) None of the above
Answer: May 31
Q14. Who among the following has become the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator after successfully completing her training?
(1) Alka Mittal
(2) Harpreet Chandi
(3) Santishree Pandit
(4) Madhabi Puri Buch
(5) Abhilasha Barak
Answer: Abhilasha Barak
Q15. Which day is recognized as World Environment Day?
(1) June 5
(2) June 15
(3) June 25
(4) June 30
(5) None of the above
Answer: June 5
Q16. Name the book that has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize 2022?
(1) Tomb of Sand
(2) After the Sun
(3) The Book of Mother
(4) Cursed Bunny
(5) Happy Stories Mostly
Answer: Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree
Q17. Who among the following has been sworn in as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi?
(1) Vinai Kumar Saxena
(2) Anil Baijal
(3) Pradip Baijal
(4) Anil Goel
(5) Vijay Goel
Answer: Vinai Kumar Saxena
Q18. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been re-elected as the head of which institution?
(1) World Bank
(2) WHO
(3) UNICEF
(4) ILO
(5) ADB
Answer: WHO
Q19. India’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ is located in which of the following Indian state?
(1) Rajasthan
(2) Uttar Pradesh
(3) Kerala
(4) Gujarat
(5) Madhya Pradesh
Answer: Uttar Pradesh
Q20. Who among the following Indian has been named under the Leaders category in world’s 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine?
(1) Khurram Parvez
(2) Ratan Tata
(3) Karuna Nundy
(4) Neeta Ambani
(5) Priyanka Chopra
Answer: Khurram Parvez
ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Important Topics & Preparation Strategies
ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released
Candidates can now download the EISC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 25th May 2022 till 5th June 2022.
Steps to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC or click the direct download link below.
Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section at the top of the website,
Step 3: Click on the ticker flashing ‘Click Here to Download Call Letters for Phase – II Main Exam for the post of MTS’.
Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter.
Step 5: Download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout to carry to the examination hall.