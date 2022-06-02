ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022: Practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 General Awareness Questions with Answers: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022 to fill up 1948 Muti-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by direct recruitment in ESIC. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam will appear for Phase-II Main Examination.

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released

Candidates can now download the EISC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 25th May 2022 till 5th June 2022. Read more to know how to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 24th May 2022 ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam 5th June 2022

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2: Practice 20 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

Q1. Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on __________.

(1) June 22

(2) June 2

(3) June 12

(4) June 21

(5) June 30

Answer: June 2

Q2. Name the Indian weightlifter who has won the gold medal in the 55kg weight category at the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.

(1) Santoshi Matsa

(2) Punam Yadav

(3) Swati Singh

(4) Mirabai Chanu

(5) None of the above

Answer: Mirabai Chanu

Q3. When is the ‘Ayushman Bharat Diwas’ celebrated in India?

(1) May 30

(2) April 30

(3) July 30

(4) October 30

(5) June 30

Answer: April 30

Q5. What does ‘S’ stand in ISRO?

(1) Star

(2) Space

(3) Sun

(4) Satellite

(5) None of the above

Answer: Space

Q6. On which river’s bank is Kolkata situated?

(1) Hooghly

(2) Ganga

(3) Yamuna

(4) Narmada

(5) Gomti

Answer: Hooghly

Q7. Which is the smallest continent in the world?

(1) Australia

(2) Asia

(3) Antarctica

(4) Africa

(5) Europe

Answer: Australia

Q8. Which is the oldest Veda in the world?

(1) Rig Veda

(2) Sam Veda

(3) Atharva Veda

(4) Yajur Veda

(5) All of the above

Answer: Rig Veda

Q9. When is Human Rights Day celebrated?

(1) December 10

(2) November 10

(3) October 10

(4) January 10

(5) March 10

Answer: December 10

Q10. Akasa Airlines is owned by which Indian businessman?

(1) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

(2) Mukesh Ambani

(3) Gautam Adani

(4) Shiv Nadar

(5) Savitri Jindal

Answer: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Q11. Ranthambore National Park, a vast wildlife reserve, is situated in

(1) Kerala

(2) Rajasthan

(3) Uttar Pradesh

(4) Himachal Pradesh

(5) None of the above

Answer: Rajasthan

Q12. What is India's rank in global fish production?

(1) 8th

(2) 1st

(3) 2nd

(4) 5th

(5) 9th

Answer: 2nd

Q13. World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on ______.

(1) May 30

(2) May 29

(3) May 31

(4) May 21

(5) None of the above

Answer: May 31

Q14. Who among the following has become the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator after successfully completing her training?

(1) Alka Mittal

(2) Harpreet Chandi

(3) Santishree Pandit

(4) Madhabi Puri Buch

(5) Abhilasha Barak

Answer: Abhilasha Barak

Q15. Which day is recognized as World Environment Day?

(1) June 5

(2) June 15

(3) June 25

(4) June 30

(5) None of the above

Answer: June 5

Q16. Name the book that has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize 2022?

(1) Tomb of Sand

(2) After the Sun

(3) The Book of Mother

(4) Cursed Bunny

(5) Happy Stories Mostly

Answer: Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree

Q17. Who among the following has been sworn in as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi?

(1) Vinai Kumar Saxena

(2) Anil Baijal

(3) Pradip Baijal

(4) Anil Goel

(5) Vijay Goel

Answer: Vinai Kumar Saxena

Q18. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been re-elected as the head of which institution?

(1) World Bank

(2) WHO

(3) UNICEF

(4) ILO

(5) ADB

Answer: WHO

Q19. India’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ is located in which of the following Indian state?

(1) Rajasthan

(2) Uttar Pradesh

(3) Kerala

(4) Gujarat

(5) Madhya Pradesh

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

Q20. Who among the following Indian has been named under the Leaders category in world’s 100 most influential people of 2022 by TIME magazine?

(1) Khurram Parvez

(2) Ratan Tata

(3) Karuna Nundy

(4) Neeta Ambani

(5) Priyanka Chopra

Answer: Khurram Parvez

