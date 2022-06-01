ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Important Topics & Preparation Strategies

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 on 5th June 2022. Check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics and Preparation Strategies for GA, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 Important Topics & Preparation Strategy: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by direct recruitment in ESIC. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection.

In this article, we have shared ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics and Preparation Strategies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Important Topics

Below, we have shared the section-wise important topics for ESIC MTS Mains 2022.

General Intelligence & Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude English Comprehension General Awareness Inequalities Data Interpretation Reading Comprehension Indian Banking, Types & Functions of Banks Number Series Number Series Cloze Test RBI & its Monetary Policy Analogies Simplification/ Approximation Error Detection Govt Schemes & Polices Logical Venn Diagrams Quadratic Equation Para Jumbles Money Market in India Directions Mixtures & Alligations Fill in the Blanks Bills Coding-Decoding Boats & Streams Idioms & Phrases Economic Planning Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle Arithmetic Problems Sentence Rearrangement Inflation Blood Relations Problems on Age, Trains, LCM/HCF Synonyms & Antonyms Finance Commissions Arithmetical Reasoning Compound Interest/ Simple Interest Mis-Spelt Words Taxes on Income & Expenditure Puzzles & Arrangements Ratio Proportion Banking Abbreviations Data Sufficiency Union Budget

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Preparation Strategies

Candidates applying for ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 should know that the marks obtained in the Phase-2 Mains will be considered for final selection. There will be negative marking of 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question for which you give a wrong answer. The Phase-2 Mains exam will be conducted for 2 hours. You can attempt any question from any test within the time of 2 hours. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer.

How to Prepare General Intelligence & Reasoning for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism to get a speed start and boost confidence at solving the questions. Difficult and lengthy topics such as inequalities, analytical reasoning, puzzles & arrangement, etc are advised to be taken once every day.

Practice one to two set of puzzles & arrangement, reasoning, etc. You should be able to attempt the difficult questions with much ease and speed when solving mock tests and previous years question papers.

Practice is the key to score high for which you can perfect your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers.

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Time to revise your squares, cubes, tables basics: tables upto 25, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20. Start with arithmetic chapters such as average, percentage, ratio, time-work, speed, partnership, percentage, average, simplification and move on to topics such quadratic equations, data interpretation, etc.

Setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers will give an approximate measure of your performance in this section.

How to Prepare English Comprehension for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Acing your comprehension skills is a MUST to score high in this section. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day. Look up the words in the dictionary and implement them in usage.

Become a master of grammar & vocabulary. How? Practice reading passages from editorials. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book, English Grammar & Composition – Wren and Martin, Word Power Made Easy – Normal Lewis, etc to practice the basic grammar topics and solve English Grammar quizzes.

How to Prepare General Awareness for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Most of the questions are asked from the latest current affairs in the past 3-6 months. If one has been keeping track of current affairs from the past minimum 3 months and maximum 6 months, one can score high in this section. Track all latest happening and events ranging from December 2021 to May 2022. Refer to important topics under static banking awareness and static GK.

Other than the important topics mentioned above, candidates are advised to also look into topics such as Types of Insurances in India, History of Life Insurance in India, Introduction to the Insurance Sector, Insurance Ombudsman, Indian Insurance Market, Insurance Terms, Science & Technology, Financial Institutions of India, Indian Constitution, Books & Authors, History, Geography, Polity, Sports, Index & Ranking (India), GDP Estimates, Awards, etc.

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released

Candidates can now download the EISC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 25th May 2022 till 5th June 2022.

Steps to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section at the top of the website,

Step 3: Click on the ticker flashing ‘Click Here to Download Call Letters for Phase – II Main Exam for the post of MTS’.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Step 5: Download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout to carry to the examination hall.

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link