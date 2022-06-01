Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Important Topics & Preparation Strategies

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 on 5th June 2022. Check ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics and Preparation Strategies for GA, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Updated: Jun 1, 2022 13:48 IST
ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 Important Topics & Preparation Strategy: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by direct recruitment in ESIC. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection.

In this article, we have shared ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics and Preparation Strategies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam

7th May 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Important Topics

Below, we have shared the section-wise important topics for ESIC MTS Mains 2022.

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension

General Awareness

Inequalities

Data Interpretation

Reading Comprehension

Indian Banking, Types & Functions of Banks

Number Series

Number Series

Cloze Test

RBI & its Monetary Policy

Analogies

Simplification/ Approximation

Error Detection

Govt Schemes & Polices

Logical Venn Diagrams

Quadratic Equation

Para Jumbles

Money Market in India

Directions

Mixtures & Alligations

Fill in the Blanks

Bills

Coding-Decoding

Boats & Streams

Idioms & Phrases

Economic Planning

Alpha-Numeric Sequence Puzzle

Arithmetic Problems

Sentence Rearrangement

Inflation

Blood Relations

Problems on Age, Trains, LCM/HCF

Synonyms & Antonyms

Finance Commissions

Arithmetical Reasoning

Compound Interest/ Simple Interest

Mis-Spelt Words

Taxes on Income & Expenditure

Puzzles & Arrangements

Ratio Proportion

  

Banking Abbreviations

Data Sufficiency

    

Union Budget

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Preparation Strategies

Candidates applying for ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 should know that the marks obtained in the Phase-2 Mains will be considered for final selection. There will be negative marking of 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question for which you give a wrong answer. The Phase-2 Mains exam will be conducted for 2 hours. You can attempt any question from any test within the time of 2 hours. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer.

How to Prepare General Intelligence & Reasoning for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism to get a speed start and boost confidence at solving the questions. Difficult and lengthy topics such as inequalities, analytical reasoning, puzzles & arrangement, etc are advised to be taken once every day.

Practice one to two set of puzzles & arrangement, reasoning, etc. You should be able to attempt the difficult questions with much ease and speed when solving mock tests and previous years question papers.

Practice is the key to score high for which you can perfect your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers.

Check ESIC MTS Mains Practice Set for General Intelligence & Reasoning

How to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Time to revise your squares, cubes, tables basics: tables upto 25, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20. Start with arithmetic chapters such as average, percentage, ratio, time-work, speed, partnership, percentage, average, simplification and move on to topics such quadratic equations, data interpretation, etc.

Setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers will give an approximate measure of your performance in this section.

Check ESIC MTS Mains Practice Set for Quantitative Aptitude

How to Prepare English Comprehension for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Acing your comprehension skills is a MUST to score high in this section. Look up at least 10 Idioms & Phrases, 10 new words every day. Practice 2 Reading Comprehensions, 2 Cloze Tests, 2 Para Jumbles every day. Look up the words in the dictionary and implement them in usage.

Become a master of grammar & vocabulary. How? Practice reading passages from editorials. Pick up any 10th Class Grammar book, English Grammar & Composition – Wren and Martin, Word Power Made Easy – Normal Lewis, etc to practice the basic grammar topics and solve English Grammar quizzes.

Check ESIC MTS Mains Practice Set for English Comprehension

How to Prepare General Awareness for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Most of the questions are asked from the latest current affairs in the past 3-6 months. If one has been keeping track of current affairs from the past minimum 3 months and maximum 6 months, one can score high in this section. Track all latest happening and events ranging from December 2021 to May 2022. Refer to important topics under static banking awareness and static GK.

Other than the important topics mentioned above, candidates are advised to also look into topics such as Types of Insurances in India, History of Life Insurance in India, Introduction to the Insurance Sector, Insurance Ombudsman, Indian Insurance Market, Insurance Terms, Science & Technology, Financial Institutions of India, Indian Constitution, Books & Authors, History, Geography, Polity, Sports, Index & Ranking (India), GDP Estimates, Awards, etc.

Check ESIC MTS Mains Practice Set for General Awareness

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released

Candidates can now download the EISC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 25th May 2022 till 5th June 2022.

Steps to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section at the top of the website,

Step 3: Click on the ticker flashing ‘Click Here to Download Call Letters for Phase – II Main Exam for the post of MTS’.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Step 5: Download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout to carry to the examination hall. 

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link

FAQ

Q1. Is ESIC MTS Admit Card 2022 released?

Yes. ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Has Been Released For Downloading From 25th May To 5th June 2022.

Q2. When is the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Exam Date?

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Exam Date: 5th June 2022.

Q3. How to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit card 2022?

Candidates Need Enter The Registration No/ Roll No And Password/ DOB At The Required Places To Download The Call Letter.

Q4. How to prepare for ESIC MTS Mains 2022?

Read our article ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Important Topics & Preparation Strategies on Jagran Josh.

Q5. What is the salary of ESIC MTS?

ESIC MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs 18,000-56,900) As Per 7th Central Pay Commission.
