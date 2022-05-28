ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022: Check Practice Questions for GA/ English/ Quant/Reasoning

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 Practice Questions: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022 to fill up 1948 Muti-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by direct recruitment in ESIC. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam will appear for Phase-II Main Examination.

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released

Candidates can now download the EISC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 25th May 2022 till 5th June 2022. Read more to know how to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022.

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Update

ESIC conducted the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims exam successfully on 7th May 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Result has been released. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam. In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates who appeared in the ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 24th May 2022 ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam 5th June 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Practice Questions

English Comprehension Practice Set

General Intelligence and Reasoning Practice Set

Quantitative Aptitude Practice Set

General Awareness Practice Set

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 How to Download

On the login page, candidates will be required to enter the Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter. The Registration No and Password were generated at the time of registration and were also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration.

Steps to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of ESIC or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment section at the top of the website,

Step 3: Click on the ticker flashing ‘Click Here to Download Call Letters for Phase – II Main Exam for the post of MTS’.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Step 5: Download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 and take a printout to carry to the examination hall.

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link