ESIC MTS Mains 2022 on 5th June 2022: Check Best 7 Last Minute Tips to score high

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022 to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by direct recruitment in ESIC. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection.

In this article, we have shared ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to score high in General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 Released

Candidates can now download the EISC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022. The link to download the ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022 for the Phase-2 Exam will be active from 25th May 2022 till 5th June 2022. Read more to know how to download ESIC MTS Mains Admit Card 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 24th May 2022 ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam 5th June 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase-II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise the syllabus, Check exam pattern and previous years' cut-offs marks

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer. The total time for the test is 2 hours. All tests except the test of English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. The examination would be conducted online i.e. on a computer.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative that you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question.

3. Check Section-wise important topics & preparation strategies

Section-wise topics from which questions are mostly asked:

Sections Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Classification, Sequence-based Puzzle, Inequalities, Word Formation, Number Series, Logical Venn Diagrams, Coding-Decoding, etc. Quantitative Aptitude Number Series, Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Word Problems, Quadratic Equation, Quantity Comparison, etc. English Comprehension Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Single Fillers, Para Jumbles, Word Swap, Word Usage, etc. General Awareness Currency of France, Colour of Number Plate of Electric Vehicles, IMF Chief Economist, Chennai Railway Station renamed after who, famous santoor player of India, etc.

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quickly and correctly. ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Previous Years’ Question Papers come in handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only2 hours, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Refer to best books ESIC MTS Mains Phase-2 – Recommended List

Candidates can look into important sections and expert tips & tricks for acing GA/Reasoning/English/Quant shared by the authors in the books for ESIC MTS Mains Phase-2 Exam Preparation.

General Intelligence and Reasoning Books Author A New Approach to Reasoning: Verbal, Non-Verbal & Analytical B S Sijwali A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning R S Agarwal Analytical Reasoning M K Pandey

Quantitative Aptitude Books Author Advance Maths for General Competitions Rakesh Yadav Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Paperback Rajesh Varma Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams R S Agarwal

English Language Books Author Essential English Rashmi Singh Descriptive English (For All Competitive Examinations) SJ Thakur & SK Raut Descriptive English Richa Sharma & SP Bakshi

General Awareness Books Author Objective General Knowledge Sanjiv Kumar General Knowledge 2022 Manohar Pandey Encyclopedia of General Science for General Competitions Experts Compilation (Arihant Publication)

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

