ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis 2022 (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level, GA Questions Asked

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: A total of 22,529 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Prelims. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection & posting in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
Questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension were asked in ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 exam. Check Details.
ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.
ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
28th December 2021
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
15th January 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
15th February 2022
|
Prelims Admit Card Download Date
|
13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022
|
ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
7th May 2022
|
ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result
|
24th May 2022
|
Mains Admit Card Download Date
|
25th May 2022 to 5th June 2022
|
ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam
|
5th June 2022
ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern
In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.
Phase II: Main Exam
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
4
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
50
|
Total
|
200
|
200
Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.
ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty & Good Attempts
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
30-32
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
29-31
|
Moderate
|
General awareness
|
50
|
28-30
|
Moderate
|
English Comprehension
|
50
|
31-33
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
200
|
118-126
|
Moderate
ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Review & GA Questions Asked
General Intelligence and Reasoning
Topics Asked:
- Uncertain Number of People (Linear Seating Arrangement)
- Month & Date Based Puzzle
- Circular Seating Arrangement
- Square Seating Arrangement
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Puzzle & Seating Arrangements
|
15-20
|
Alphanumeric Series
|
3-4
|
Blood Relation
|
2-3
|
Order-Ranking
|
2-3
|
Syllogism
|
2-3
|
Direction & Distance
|
3-5
|
Miscellaneous
|
10-12
|
Total
|
50
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Data Interpretation (Pie Chart)
|
4-5
|
Simplification
|
8-10
|
Arithmetic (Profit and Loss, Mensuration, Train & Speed, Problem on Ages, Partnership, etc)
|
12-15
|
Miscellaneous
|
18-20
|
Total
|
50
English Language
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension (Banking)
|
8-10
|
Error Detection
|
4-5
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
1-2
|
Cloze Test
|
4-5
|
Cloze Test
|
2-3
|
Sentence Improvement
|
4-5
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
4-5
|
Synonym
|
1-2
|
Antonym
|
1-2
|
Miscellaneous
|
9-11
|
Total
|
50
General Awareness
GA Questions asked in ESIC MTS Mains
|
Topics
|
Topics
|
What is the full form of MSP?
|
What does U stand for in UPI?
|
Rafael Nadal belongs from which country?
|
Who is referred to as Lok Nayak?
|
Which country does not belong to ASEAN?
|
Jewar Airport is located in which state?
|
Who is the author of Jungle Book?
|
Who is the author of Harry Potter?
|
Tropic of Cancer does not pass through which state?
|
Year of First Battle of Panipat?
|
Taj Mahal was built in whose memory?
|
Who is the Chairman of SBI bank?
|
India’s rank in mobile production?
|
Which city tops in coal production?
|
Who represents the Indian Budget?
|
Santoor player related question
|
Place where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment?
|
Valley of Flower?
|
Jamshedpur is located on which river side?
|
Sardar Sarovar Dam is situated on which river?
|
Who is National Security Advisor?
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri coined which phrase?
|
Sputnik vaccine belongs to which country?
|
National Tourism Day is celebrated on?
|
Planning Commission replaced by?
|
Length of India (North to South)
|
Mahabalipuram is located in which state?
|
Usain Bolt related question