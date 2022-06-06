Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis 2022 (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level, GA Questions Asked

A total of 22,529 candidates appeared for Phase-II Main Exam to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies. Check questions asked in GA, Reasoning, English, Quant in ESIC MTS Mains 2022.

Updated: Jun 6, 2022 15:38 IST
ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis 2022

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: A total of 22,529 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Prelims. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection & posting in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension were asked in ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 exam. Check Details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Prelims Admit Card Download Date

13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam

7th May 2022

ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result

24th May 2022

Mains Admit Card Download Date

25th May 2022 to 5th June 2022

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam

5th June 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

 2 hours

2

General Awareness

50

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

4

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty & Good Attempts

Subjects

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

30-32

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

50

29-31

Moderate

General awareness

50

28-30

Moderate

English Comprehension

50

31-33

Easy-Moderate

Total

200

118-126

Moderate

ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Review & GA Questions Asked

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Topics Asked:

  1. Uncertain Number of People (Linear Seating Arrangement)
  2. Month & Date Based Puzzle
  3. Circular Seating Arrangement
  4. Square Seating Arrangement

Topics

No. of Questions

Puzzle & Seating Arrangements

15-20

Alphanumeric Series

3-4

Blood Relation

2-3

Order-Ranking

2-3

Syllogism

2-3

Direction & Distance

3-5

Miscellaneous

10-12

Total

50

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions

Data Interpretation (Pie Chart)

4-5

Simplification

8-10

Arithmetic (Profit and Loss, Mensuration, Train & Speed, Problem on Ages, Partnership, etc)

12-15

Miscellaneous

18-20

Total

50

English Language

Topics

Number of Questions

Reading Comprehension (Banking)

8-10

Error Detection

4-5

Idioms & Phrases

1-2

Cloze Test

4-5

Cloze Test

2-3

Sentence Improvement

4-5

Sentence Rearrangement

4-5

Synonym

1-2

Antonym

1-2

Miscellaneous

9-11

Total

50

General Awareness

GA Questions asked in ESIC MTS Mains

Topics

Topics

What is the full form of MSP?

What does U stand for in UPI?

Rafael Nadal belongs from which country?

Who is referred to as Lok Nayak?

Which country does not belong to ASEAN?

Jewar Airport is located in which state?

Who is the author of Jungle Book?

Who is the author of Harry Potter?

Tropic of Cancer does not pass through which state?

Year of First Battle of Panipat?

Taj Mahal was built in whose memory?

Who is the Chairman of SBI bank?

India’s rank in mobile production?

Which city tops in coal production?

Who represents the Indian Budget?

Santoor player related question

Place where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment?

Valley of Flower?

Jamshedpur is located on which river side?

Sardar Sarovar Dam is situated on which river?

Who is National Security Advisor?

Lal Bahadur Shastri coined which phrase?

Sputnik vaccine belongs to which country?

National Tourism Day is celebrated on?

Planning Commission replaced by?

Length of India (North to South)

Mahabalipuram is located in which state?

Usain Bolt related question

