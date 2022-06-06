ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis 2022 (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts & Difficulty Level, GA Questions Asked

A total of 22,529 candidates appeared for Phase-II Main Exam to fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies. Check questions asked in GA, Reasoning, English, Quant in ESIC MTS Mains 2022.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 Exam Analysis: A total of 22,529 candidates were shortlisted for Phase-II Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Prelims. Candidates shortlisted in the Phase-II Mains exam will be considered for final selection & posting in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension were asked in ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 exam. Check Details.

ESIC Recruitment 2022 Background

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC Recruitment 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on a regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 165 Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

ESIC MTS 2022 Calendar

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Prelims Admit Card Download Date 13th April 2022 to 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam 7th May 2022 ESIC MTS Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 24th May 2022 Mains Admit Card Download Date 25th May 2022 to 5th June 2022 ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-II Exam 5th June 2022

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase II: Main Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

Note: Marks obtained in Phase – II Main Examination will be considered for final selection. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty & Good Attempts

Subjects No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 30-32 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 50 29-31 Moderate General awareness 50 28-30 Moderate English Comprehension 50 31-33 Easy-Moderate Total 200 118-126 Moderate

ESIC MTS Mains Exam Analysis (5th June 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Review & GA Questions Asked

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Topics Asked:

Uncertain Number of People (Linear Seating Arrangement) Month & Date Based Puzzle Circular Seating Arrangement Square Seating Arrangement

Topics No. of Questions Puzzle & Seating Arrangements 15-20 Alphanumeric Series 3-4 Blood Relation 2-3 Order-Ranking 2-3 Syllogism 2-3 Direction & Distance 3-5 Miscellaneous 10-12 Total 50

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Data Interpretation (Pie Chart) 4-5 Simplification 8-10 Arithmetic (Profit and Loss, Mensuration, Train & Speed, Problem on Ages, Partnership, etc) 12-15 Miscellaneous 18-20 Total 50

English Language

Topics Number of Questions Reading Comprehension (Banking) 8-10 Error Detection 4-5 Idioms & Phrases 1-2 Cloze Test 4-5 Cloze Test 2-3 Sentence Improvement 4-5 Sentence Rearrangement 4-5 Synonym 1-2 Antonym 1-2 Miscellaneous 9-11 Total 50

General Awareness

GA Questions asked in ESIC MTS Mains