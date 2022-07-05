ESIC SSO Result 2022 (Out): Download Marks, Selection PDF, Cut Off @esic.nic.in

ESIC SSO Result 2022 has been announced by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on @esic.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks, selection PDF and other details below.

ESIC SSO Result 2022 Download: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has, just, announced the marks of all the candidates who have appeared in the ESIC SSO Exam 2022 on 11 June 2022. Also, the corporation has released the selected candidates’ list on its official website.

Such candidates can download ESIC Result from the official website or through ESIC SSO Result provided on this page.

ESIC SSO Mains Exam 2022

Out of 62370 candidates, 1112 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II – Main Exam, for the post of Social Security Officer (SSO), on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Prelims Exam.

The Main Exam for the post of SSO will be conducted on 23 July 2022 (Saturday).

As per the official notice, "The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase II Main Exam for the post of SSO is purely provisional. If at any stage it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase I Examination in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected."

ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks below:

Category Cut-Off Marks General 76.25 EWS 72.75 OBC 72.25 SC 68.5 ST 62.75

ESIC SSO Passing Marks 2022

The Minimum Qualifying Marks for the post of SSO is as under:

How to Download ESIC SSO Result 2022 ?