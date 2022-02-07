ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 for MTS, UDC and Steno Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility

ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released notification for the15 post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Employment News February(05-11). . Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022.
In a bid to apply for ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 Notification candidates should have certain education qualification including Graduate/12th Pass/Matriculation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details for ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 February 2022
Vacancy Details
UDC-03
Stenographer-02
MTS-10
Educational Qualification:
UDC-
1. A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.
2. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases
Stenographer-
1. 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.
2. Skill Test Norms:
Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute.
Transcription:
50 minutes (English),
65 minutes (Hindi)
(Only on computers).
MTS- Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.
Age Limit for ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 Notification:
UDC - Between 18 to 27 years
Stenographer -Between 18 to 27 years
Multi Tasking Staff - Between 18 to 25 years
Salary for ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 Notification:
UDC - Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
Stenographer -Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
Multi Tasking Staff - Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission
ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for ESIC Vijayawada Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 15 February 2022.