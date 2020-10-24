Excise and Taxation Department HP Recruitment 2020 for Driver Posts, Download Notification @

Excise and Taxation Department HP Recruitment 2020: Department of Excise and Taxation, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh (HP) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Driver on its official website hptax.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through offline mode on or before 13 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 13 November 2020

Excise and Taxation Department HP Vacancy Details

Driver - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Excise and Taxation Department HP Driver Post

Educational Qualification

10th passed from a recognzied board of school education

Mast possess valid driving licence for playing/heavy vehicles in hilly terrain

Age Limit:

18 to 45 Years

How to Apply for Excise and Taxation Department HP Driver Recruitment 2020 ?



The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application along with self-attested copies to the office of the Commissioner of State & Excise Himachal Pradesh, Block No. 30, SDA Complex, Kasumpti, Shimla-09 by 13 November 2020 and from applicants of tribal /difficult Areas of HP by 23 November 2020.

Excise and Taxation Department HP Driver Application Fee:

General/EWS - Rs. 360/-

Other - Rs. 120/-

Female - No Fee

Excise and Taxation Department HP Driver Notification PDF

Excise and Taxation Department HP Website