Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023 OUT for Management Trainee: Get Interview Dates Here

Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023 OUT for Management Trainee. Know here how to Download the Interview Call Letter and Check Interview Dates and Venue.

Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023: The Exim Bank has released the Interview Call Letters for the posts of Management Trainee/Manager. Candidates who applied for these vacancies and cleared the Online Exam are advised to visit the official website of Exim Bank @ https://www.eximbankindia.in/ and download their Interview Call Letter. There are a total of 30 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive. Interviews will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi. Interviews will start from 13 March 2023 and will continue till 25 March 2023.

Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023: Important Dates :

Below are given important dates of Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023

Interview Call Letter Available 6 March 2023 Last date to Download 25 March 2023 Interview Start Date 13 March 2023

Exim Bank Management Trainee Interview Call Letter 2023: How to Download Interview Call Letter

The link to download Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023 has been activated. Candidates can download the Interview Call Letter from the official website of Exim Bank https://www.eximbankindia.in/

Steps to Download Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023

Step 1: Visit the Official website of the India Exim Bank at- https://www.eximbankindia.in/

Step 2: Go to the career section.

Step 3: Click on link titled - “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER - ADVERTISEMENT No. HRM/MT/SRD/2022-23/01”

Step 4 : Enter Registration NO./Roll No. and DOB and Download call letter.

Candidates can also download the Interview Call Letter from the direct link given below.

Candidates can also download the list of candidates shortlisted for Interview via Direct Link Given Below

Direct Link to Download Interview Call Letter Direct Link to download Exim Bank Interview Call Letter 2023 Direct Link to Download List of Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Direct Link to Download List of Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

Exim Bank Management Trainee Interview Call Letter 2023: No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 30 vacancies of Management Trainee (MT) to be filled in this recruitment drive.