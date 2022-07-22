EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022 for Officer Posts, Apply Online @eximbankindia.in

Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Officers. Candidates can check the details related to the exam in the article below:

EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) is looking for Officers on a contractual basis for the proposed Factoring operations. The online application will begin today i.e. on 22 July 2022. It is to be noted that after 06 August 2022 the link will be deactivated.

The candidates will be recruited for the post of OC –Business Development Head, OC – Business Development, OC - Credit Head, OC – Credit, OC – Credit Administration, OC – Operations Head,OC – Operations and OC – Credit Control. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application - 22 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 06 August 2022

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

OC –Business Development Head - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Business Development - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Marketing from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC - Credit Head - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates have experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University / Institution or Chartered Accountants (CA) from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Administration - MBA/PGDBA/Graduation with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations Head - MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 15 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Operations - MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

OC – Credit Control - MBA/PGDBA/Graduation, with specialization in Finance/Accounting from a recognized University. Candidates having experience in the BFSI sector with at least 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit:

Head - 55 years

Other - 55 years

Selection Process for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022

The Selection Process will comprise of screening of applications by the Bank’s internal committee followed by personal interviews of shortlisted candidates. The date and time of the interview will be advised to the shortlisted candidates at a later date.

How to Apply for EXIM Bank Officer Recruitment 2022 ?