Failed in CGBSE 10, 12 Results? Check Here CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Date Updates

CGBSE board has released the class 10th, 12th results today, May 10, 2023. Students who fail in one or more subjects in the Chhattisgarh board exams can appear for supplementary exams by registering from the official portal i.e. cgbse.nic.in. Check details here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Chhattisgarh class 10th and 12th results today, May 10, 2023, in online mode. Those students who are unable to clear the CGBSE board exams will get another chance to appear for the supplementary/compartment exams. Those students who are appearing for the Chhattisgarh supplementary exam for the academic year 2023 can apply for the same by registering themselves through the official website i.e. cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh board has not released the CGBSE class 10th, 12th supplementary exam dates. The complete schedule regarding the supply exam will be released soon by the CG board.

This year, around 3,37,293 students appeared for the CG 10th exams and 3,27,935 students appeared for CG class 12th examination The examination authority conducted the class 10 exams from March 2 to 24, 2023 while the class 12 exams were held between March 1 to 31, 2023 respectively.

Read more at - CGBSE Result 2023 OUT: Check Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result Latest News at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in



What are the steps to apply for Chhattisgarh 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students applying for the CGBSE supplementary exams can follow the steps mentioned below to know the CG board supplementary application process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Now look for the CGBSE supplementary application form links given on the homepage

Step 3: After this register yourself by filling out the necessary login details

Step 4: Fill all the details in the Chhattisgarh 10, 12 supplementary application form 2023

Step 5: Upload all the required documents as asked in the given format and then submit the application fee

Step 6: Proof-read the CG board class 10, 12 supplementary application form 2023 and then click on submit button for final submission

Step 7: Download the supplementary form and print a hard copy for future use

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Highlights

Exam conducting body Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) Name of the exam Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2023 CGBSE 10, 12 Result Date 2023 May 10, 2023 Official website to check result online cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

What after Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Supply Result 2023?

Once the results are declared, students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools within a few days. If students fail to pass the CG 10th, 12th supplementary exams 2023, then they will have to appear for the Chhattisgarh board examination next year.

Also Read: CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 आ गया : Check CG Chhattisgarh Board रिजल्ट at cgbse.nic.in, Marks and Previous Year Stats

