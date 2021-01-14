Faridabad Haryana Court Recruitment 2021 for Peon/Chowkidar and Other Posts

Faridabad Haryana Court Recruitment 2021: Office of the District & Session Judge, Faridabad has invited applications for the recruitment of Process Server and Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman etc. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 09 February 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 18 February 2021 by 04:00 PM

Faridabad Court Haryana Vacancy Details

Process Server - 9 Posts

Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman - 11 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 16,900 to Rs. 53500

Eligibility Criteria for Process Server and Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman

Educational Qualification:

Peon/Addl Peon/Chowkidar Post: Middle Exam Passed (8th Class) and knowledge of Hindi/Punjabi.

Process Server Post: Matriculation (10th Class) with Knowledge of Hindi and Punjabi

Age Limit:

18 to 42 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Process Server and Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman

Selection will be done on the basis of interview

How to Apply for Faridabad Court Haryana Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "Office of the District & Session Judge, Sector - 12, Faridabad" latest by 09 February 2021 by 04:00 PM.

Faridabad Court Notification Download