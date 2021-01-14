Faridabad Haryana Court Recruitment 2021 for Peon/Chowkidar and Other Posts
Office of the District & Session Judge, Faridabad has invited applications for the recruitment of Process Server and Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman etc. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 09 February 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 18 February 2021 by 04:00 PM
Faridabad Court Haryana Vacancy Details
- Process Server - 9 Posts
- Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman - 11 Posts
Salary:
Rs. 16,900 to Rs. 53500
Eligibility Criteria for Process Server and Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman
Educational Qualification:
- Peon/Addl Peon/Chowkidar Post: Middle Exam Passed (8th Class) and knowledge of Hindi/Punjabi.
- Process Server Post: Matriculation (10th Class) with Knowledge of Hindi and Punjabi
Age Limit:
18 to 42 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Process Server and Peon/Additional Peon/Chowkidar/Waterman
Selection will be done on the basis of interview
How to Apply for Faridabad Court Haryana Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "Office of the District & Session Judge, Sector - 12, Faridabad" latest by 09 February 2021 by 04:00 PM.