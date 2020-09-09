FCI Admit Card 2020 Available @fci.gov.in for DV Round, Check Zone Wise FCI Steno Typist Call Letter Direct Link Here

FCI Admit Card 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the zone wise call letter for recruitment to the various posts of Stenographer and Typist. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test can download FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020 through the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

The link for downloading FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020 will be activated till 21 September 2020. Candidates can directly download FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in. Click on the Current Recruitment Section Available on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. You need to click on Category 3. Then a page will be opened. Candidates required to click on the respective zone, they applied for. Then, a notification page will be opened. Candidates are required to click on the notification says ‘download FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020for Document Verification’. Then, the candidates are required to enter all essential credentials such as Zone, Registration Number/Roll Number, Password, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. Then, FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020will be displayed on the screen. All candidates are advised to take a printout of the FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020 and to save it for future reference.

Download FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020

Candidates should note that the FCI Steno Typist DV Admit Card 2020 for the west zone is not yet available at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of FCI. The FCI Steno Typist DV Admit Card 2020 West Zone can be released at any time.

Candidates belonging to the other zones can directly download zone wise FCI Steno Typist Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided link. The date and time for the document verification round, candidates can check on their admit cards and advised to carry all essential documents along with the admit card on the day of documentation.