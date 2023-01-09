First Woman Agniveer: Chhattisgarh’s Hisha Baghel Undergoing Agnipath Training

Hisha Baghel has become the first woman to get selected for the Agnipath Scheme 2022. Who is Hisha Baghel? What is Agnipath Scheme? Check details about Agnipath Training 2022.

Hisha Baghel has become the first woman to get selected for the Agnipath Scheme 2022. Hisha is a resident of Borigarka village of Durg district in Chhattisgarh. Hisha is currently undergoing training for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) in the Indian Navy at the Chilka, Odisha under the Agnipath Scheme which was launched by the Union Government in 2022. Post her training, Hisha will be inducted in the Indian Armed Forces as Agniveer.

Reportedly, Hisha's journey to join the Armed Forces to serve her country is full of obstacles and hardship. Hisha’s family had to overcome many financial challenges amid bearing the expensive treatment of her father who is cancer-stricken. While speaking to ANI, Hisha’s mother shared that she is proud of her daughter. “We sold our land and car and used the money that was meant for the treatment of my husband who is suffering from cancer to be able to educate our children,” said Hisha’s mother. Hisha wakes up at 4 am in the morning for the Agnipath training.

Hisha’s school teacher also shared that they are proud to see a student from their school to be selected as first woman Agniveer. Hisha has always been a bright student and good at sports, shared Hisha’s teacher.

Chhattisgarh| Durg girl Hisha Baghel selected for Agniveer scheme



I'm very proud. She's very hardworking & used to get up at 4am for training. We've sold our land&car & used the money for treatment of my husband who's suffering from cancer&to educate children:Hisha's mother(6.1) pic.twitter.com/D1ApjLoZOp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 7, 2023

Agnipath Training Highlights

The Indian Armed Forces commenced the Agnipath Training on January 2, 2023, for the 1st batch of Agniveers who got selected in the Indian Agnipath Scheme 2022 for the recruitment as Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen for 4 years in respective Armed Forces – Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force respectively.

The Agnipath Training Process for Agniveers will go on for 6 months after which they will report to their respective units for further training. After training for 6 months, Agniveers will be recruited for a period of three and a half years (3.5 years) in service.

What is Indian Agnipath Scheme?

The Agnipath Scheme 2022 was launched by the Union Government chaired by PM Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 for the recruitment of youth (Indian unmarried male and female candidates) in the Indian Armed Forces. The Agnipath Scheme will induct eligible and successful candidates as Agniveers in the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

