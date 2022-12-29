FRI MTS Admit Card 2022 To Release On Jan 15@fri.icfre.gov.in, Check Group C Exam Schedule

Forest Research Institute (FRI) has released notice regarding the Admit Card/exam schedule for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website- fri.icfre.gov.in. Check PDF here.

According to the short notice released, Forest Research Institute (FRI) will conduct the written exam for the MTS posts on 22 January 2023 from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. The Computer Based Test (CBT) test for Group C Recruitment Re-examination will be held in the venue Delhi/NCR.

Forest Research Institute (FRI) will upload the Admit Card download link for the MTS written exam on 15 January 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 15 January 2023 onwards after providing their login credentials to the website-i.e. fri.icfre.gov.in or frirecruitment.icfre.gov.in.

Candidates can check the revised examination scheme and pattern for MTS Re-examination which is available on the official website.

