Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

FSSAI Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Technical Officer, Assistant and Other @fssai.gov.in: Check Expected Cut-Off Here

FSSAI Answer Key 2022 has been released at fssai.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key for the post of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer.

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 19:05 IST
FSSAI Answer Key 2022
FSSAI Answer Key 2022

FSSAI Answer Key 2022 Download: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has uploaded the answers to the online held posts from 28 to 31 March 2022 for the post of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer, and Assistant.

The candidates can view their individual answers/ online responses (own answers and answer keys) by logging into an online portal through the link available on the FSSAI website using their registered credentials (User ID & Password). We have also provided FSSAI Answer Key Link below:

FSSAI Answer Key Download Link

FSSAI Objection Last Date 2022

The candidates can submit objections, if any, on or before 07 April 2022. On non-receipt of objections within the stipulated period, candidates will not have any right for any future legal claim, in any court of law, for re-evaluation at a later stage of the selection process.

How to Download FSSAI Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in 

Step 2: Scroll Download and click Jobs@FSSAI

Step 3: Click on ‘Link for Question / Answer Key’

Step 4: Enter your login details

Step 4: Download FSSAI Assistant Answer Key and Other

FSSAI Exam 2022 was conducted in different states. There were questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer Literacy, Quantitative aptitude, English Language & Comprehension and FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives. The level of the exam was of Easy to Moderate.

FSSAI Expected Cut-Off

Category

Cut off (Expected)

General/UR

310-320

OBC

300-310

SC

290-300

ST

280-290

EWS

295-305

PwD

240-250

FSSAI Result 2022

The result shall be released after examine all the objections on the official website of FSSAI.

FAQ

Can I submit an objection by email ?

No

What is FSSAI Result Date ?

The result shall be declared in due course.

What is the last date for FSSAI Answer Ky Link ?

7 April 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.