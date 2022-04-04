FSSAI Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Technical Officer, Assistant and Other @fssai.gov.in: Check Expected Cut-Off Here

FSSAI Answer Key 2022 has been released at fssai.gov.in. Candidates can download the answer key for the post of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer.

FSSAI Answer Key 2022 Download: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has uploaded the answers to the online held posts from 28 to 31 March 2022 for the post of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer, and Assistant.

The candidates can view their individual answers/ online responses (own answers and answer keys) by logging into an online portal through the link available on the FSSAI website using their registered credentials (User ID & Password). We have also provided FSSAI Answer Key Link below:

FSSAI Objection Last Date 2022

The candidates can submit objections, if any, on or before 07 April 2022. On non-receipt of objections within the stipulated period, candidates will not have any right for any future legal claim, in any court of law, for re-evaluation at a later stage of the selection process.

How to Download FSSAI Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll Download and click Jobs@FSSAI

Step 3: Click on ‘Link for Question / Answer Key’

Step 4: Enter your login details

Step 4: Download FSSAI Assistant Answer Key and Other

FSSAI Exam 2022 was conducted in different states. There were questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Computer Literacy, Quantitative aptitude, English Language & Comprehension and FSSAI - Role, Functions, Initiatives. The level of the exam was of Easy to Moderate.

FSSAI Expected Cut-Off

Category Cut off (Expected) General/UR 310-320 OBC 300-310 SC 290-300 ST 280-290 EWS 295-305 PwD 240-250

FSSAI Result 2022

The result shall be released after examine all the objections on the official website of FSSAI.