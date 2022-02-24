FSSAI Recruitment 2022 for Food Analyst Posts: Apply Now, Salary Rs. 60000

FSSAI is hiring for the post of Food Analyst at fssai.gov.in. Candidates can check the selection process, application process, eligibility, salary, age limit, and other details below.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022 for Food Analyst Posts: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published the latest recruitment notification for the post of Food Analyst on https://jkssb.nic.in/. This recruitment is on short-term contract basis to meet interim requirements in FSSAI. Candidates who have qualified in Food Analyst Exam can submit the online application latest by 10 March 2022.

We have provided the FSSAI Notification 2022 and FSSAI Application Link below:

FSSAI Food Analyst Notification 2022

FSSAI Food Analyst Online Application Link

Let’s check the application process, eligibility, salary, age limit, and other details

How to Apply for FSSAI Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in Visit Jobs@FSSAI Click on ‘Apply Online ’ given against ‘Notice dated 22nd Feb. 2022 regarding recruitment of Food Analyst (On Contract basis) at National Food Laboratory, JNPT, Nhava Sheva, Mumbai - Advt No. Cont‐01/2022’ Fill in your details and click on submit button Download the form and take a print out for further use

FSSAI Food Analyst Vacancy Details

Food Analyst - 2 Posts

FSSAI Food Analyst Salary

Rs.60,000/-

Period of Contract

06 Months. However, the tenure may be extended further up to One (1) year depending upon the performance & requirement)

Eligibility Criteria for FSSAI Food Analyst Posts

Educational Qualification:

Master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences from a university established in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes with not less than three years’ experience in the analysis of food.

FSSAI Food Analyst Age Limit:

50 years

FSSAI Food Analyst Selection Process

The Selection process may involve Written Test and Interview.

The selected candidate shall be required to join immediately. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is an autonomous statutory Authority set up under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for laying down science-based standards for

articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import, to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.