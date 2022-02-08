FSSAI New Exam Date 2022 Out @fssai.gov.in: Admit Card Soon, Check Details Here

FSSAI has released the exam dates for Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer, and Assistant Posts on its official website. Check Here.

FSSAI New Exam Date 2022: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the exam dates for the post of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer, and Assistant Posts on its official website (fssai.gov.in). The exam will commence on 28 March and will be continued till 31 March 2022. There will be two shifts i.e. Morning and Evening. The reporting time for the morning shift is 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM and for the the afternoon shift is 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can check the exam dates through the table below:

Post Name Exam Date Time Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/Labour and Social Welfare/Library Science) 28 March 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation) Assistant Manager (IT) IT Assistant 29 March 2022 9:00AM to 12:00PM Hindi Translator 29 March 2022 9:00AM to 12:00PM Personal Assistant 29 March 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Junior Assistant Grade- 1 30 March 2022 9:00AM to 12:00PM Food Analyst 30 March 2022 9:00AM to 12:00PM Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) 30 March 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Technical Officer 31 March 2022 9:00AM to 12:00PM Assistant 31 March 2022 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

FSSAI Admit Card 2022

FSSAI will issue the admit cards for the said posts on its official website. The admit cards are expected in the first or second week of March 2022. The candidates would be required to use their User ID and Password in order to download FSSAI Admit Card 2022.

FSSAI Admit Card 2022 Updates

As per the official website, "Link for downloading Admit Card will be made available on FSSAI website separately. For any queries, please contact the helpdesk number 022-61087558 (10 AM to 6 PM on all working days) or E-mail

fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com. The above schedule is subject to the Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision of FSSAI in this regard shall be final and bind"

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 14 January 2022 which got postpond due to rising cases of OMNICORON.