FSSAI Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon @fssai.gov.in: Check Assistant, Technical Officer and Other Exam Dates Here

FSSAI has announced the exam date for Assistant, Technical Officer and Other Posts. Admit Card to Release Soon @fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI Admit Card 2021: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published a notification regarding the written exam date and admit card for the post of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer and Assistant. According the notice, FSSSAI CBT 1 will be conducted from 17 January to 20 January 2022. FSSAI Admit Card Link will be available separately on official website -fssai.gov.in.

Aspirants can check the exam schedule in the table below:

Post Name Exam Date Exam Time Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Library Science) 17 January 2022 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation) 17 January 2022 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Assistant Manager (IT) 17 January 2022 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM IT Assistant 18 January 2022 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM Hindi Translator 18 January 2022 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM Personal Assistant 18 January 2022 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Junior Assistant Grade-1 19 January 2022 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM Food Analyst 19 January 2022 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM Central Food Safety Officer 19 January 2022 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Technical Officer 20 January 2022 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM Assistant 20 January 2022 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

How to Download FSSAI Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in f

Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to furnish your details

Download FSSAI Admit Card 2021

A total of 171056 candidates have applied for FSSAI Recruitment 2021 for the said posts.. Out of total, 87907 candidates are for Assistant, 34548 for Technical Officer, 31653 for CFSO, 8185 for JA, 5056 for PA, 1979 for IT Assistant, 312 for Food Analyst, 510 for Assistant Manager (Social Work/ Psychology/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Library Science), 372 for Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), 272 AM IT and 255 for Hindi Translator Posts.



