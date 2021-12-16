Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

FSSAI Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon @fssai.gov.in: Check Assistant, Technical Officer and Other Exam Dates Here

FSSAI has announced the exam date for Assistant, Technical Officer and Other Posts. Admit Card to Release Soon @fssai.gov.in.

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 13:03 IST
FSSAI Recruitment 2021
FSSAI Recruitment 2021

FSSAI Admit Card 2021: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published a notification regarding the written exam date and admit card for the post of Assistant Manager, IT Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-1, Food Analyst, Central Food Safety Officer, Technical Officer and Assistant. According the notice, FSSSAI CBT 1 will be conducted from 17 January to 20 January 2022. FSSAI Admit Card Link will be available separately on official website -fssai.gov.in.

Aspirants can check the exam schedule in the table below:

Post Name

Exam Date

Exam Time

Assistant Manager (Social Work/Psychology/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Library Science)

17 January 2022

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation)

17 January 2022

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Assistant Manager (IT)

17 January 2022

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

IT Assistant

18 January 2022

9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Hindi Translator

18 January 2022

9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Personal Assistant

18 January 2022

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Junior Assistant Grade-1

19 January 2022

9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Food Analyst

19 January 2022

9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Central Food Safety Officer

19 January 2022

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Technical Officer

20 January 2022

9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Assistant

20 January 2022

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

How to Download FSSAI Admit Card 2021 ?

  • Go to official website of FSSAI - fssai.gov.in f
  • Click on the admit card link given on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to furnish your details
  • Download FSSAI Admit Card 2021

A total of 171056 candidates have applied for FSSAI Recruitment 2021 for the said posts.. Out of total, 87907 candidates are for Assistant, 34548 for Technical Officer, 31653 for CFSO, 8185 for JA, 5056 for PA, 1979 for IT Assistant, 312 for Food Analyst, 510 for Assistant Manager (Social Work/ Psychology/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Library Science), 372 for Assistant Manager (Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), 272 AM IT and 255 for Hindi Translator Posts.

FAQ

What is FSSAI Central Food Safety Officer Exam Date ?

19 Jan 2022

What is FSSAI Technical Officer Exam Date ?

20 Jan 2022

What is FSSAI Assistant Exam Date ?

20 Jan 2022

What is FSSAI Admit Card Date ?

The admit card is expected in January 2022
