FSSAI Result 2022 (Out) @fssai.gov.in: Download Marks, Cut-Off Here

FSSAI Result 2022 has been announced by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on the official website fssai.gov.in. Download Here.

FSSAI Result 2022: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has declared the marks of the computer-based test (Stage 1) for the post of Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager, Assistant, IT(Assistant), Hindi Translator and Junior Assistant Grade-1 and Personal Assistant. FSSAI Score Card is available from 06 July to 21 July 2022.

Candidates who have attended the exam can download FSSAI Technical Officer Result and Other Result from the official website (fssai.gov.in) or by clicking FSSAI Result Link provided below:

FSSAI Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check the cut-off marks by clicking on the PDF link given below:

What is After FSSAI Result 2022 ?

Based on marks scored in CBT (Stage-1), candidates in the ratio of 1:20 have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in CBT (Stage-2) examinations and in the ratio of 1:10 for proficiency in shorthand and typing test for following posts:

Technical Officer, Pay Level-7

Central Food Safety Officer, Pay Level-7

Assistant Manager (IT), Pay Level-7

Assistant Manager (Specialisation - Journalism or Mass Communication or Public Relation), Pay Level-

Assistant Manager (Specialisation - Social Work, Psychology, Labour and Social Welfare, Library Science), Pay Level-

Personal Assistant, Pay Level-6

How to Download FSSAI Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the FSSAI’s official website i.e. fssai.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll Download and click Jobs@FSSAI

Step 3: Click on ‘Score Card Link’ given against Result Notice dated 06th July 2022 (Advt No DR-04/2021) regarding Declaration of Result of Computer Based Test (Stage-1) for shortlisting of candidates for CBT (Stage-2) for the posts of Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager and for proficiency in shorthand and typing test for the post of Personal Assistant.’ and ‘Result Notice dated 06th July 2022 (Advt No DR-04/2021) regarding Shortlisting of candidates for documents verification for the posts of Assistant, IT(Assistant), Hindi Translator and Junior Assistant Grade-1’

Step 4: Enter your Application Sequence No. and Registered Password.

Step 5: Download FSSAI Marks 2022

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had conducted Computer Based Test for 244 posts from 28th March 2022 to 31st March 2022 against Advt. No DR-04/2021.