FTII Recruitment 2023 for 84 Group C and Group B Posts, Apply Online at ftiirecruitment.in

Film & Television Institute of India is hiring 84 Group C and Group D Posys. Candidates can apply online at ftiirecruitment.in.

FTII Recruitment 2023: Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune published the notification for direct recruitment of Group 'B' & ‘C’ posts. Candidates can apply online on or before May 29, 2023. A total of 84 vacancies will be filled for the various posts in FTII such as Cameraman, Graphic & Visual Assistant, Film Editor, Make-up Artist, Laboratory Assistant (Grade – I), Research Assistant (Technical), Assistant Security Officer, Production Assistant, Assistant Maintenance Engineer, Sound Recordist, Laboratory Technician, Demonstrator, Stenographer, UDC, Mechanic, Hindi Typist Clerk, Carpenter, Driver, Electrician, Painter and MTS.

FTII

Eligibility Criteria for FTII Recruitment 2023



Educational Qualification:

Cameraman (Electronic & Film) - Diploma from FTII in Cinematography or equivalent; OR Degree of a recognized University. At least two years' experience of Motion Picture Photography in an organisation connected to TV/Film. Candidates are required to produce evidence of professional work done.

Stenographer- 12th Class pass or equivalent a recognized University or Board. Skill test norms: Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 wpm and Transcription: 50 minutes (English)& 65 minutes (Hindi) (on computer only).

How to Apply for FTII Recruitment 2023



Candidates can apply online at https://ftiirecruitment.in/ on or before May 29, 2023