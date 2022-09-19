GAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 77 Senior Engineer/ Manager and Others, Pay Scale Rs.29,000– 1,20,000

GAIL (India) has invited online application for the 77 Senior Engineer/ Manager posts on its official website. Check DRDO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GAIL Recruitment 2022 : GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company has invited online application for various posts including Senior Engineer/ Manager/Senior Officer and others under special recruitment drive for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL)/PwBD. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 October 2022.

As per the selection process for the posts, candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria (based on the application as submitted in the online application), will be considered for further Selection Process depending on the number of candidates fulfilling all criteria, candidates will undergo single stage/ multiple stage selection process including Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Interview/Group Discussion and/or Interview/Skill Test (English to Hindi translation and vice-versa) and/or Group Discussion and/or

Interview/Written Test and/or Skill Test [i.e. Computer Proficiency Test and/or Translation test]/Written Test and/or Skill Test [i.e. Computer Proficiency Test]/Written Test and/or Trade Test in the relevant

discipline.

In the event of number of applications being large, GAIL will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for further selection process to a reasonable number by suitably raising the minimum eligibility standards.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online Application: 15 October 2022

Post Details:

Manager (Mktg-CRM) -02

Manager (Marketing- International LNG and Shipping)-03

Senior Engineer (Mechanical)-04

Senior Engineer (Electrical)-02

Senior Engineer (Chemical)-01

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM)-03

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operations) -03

Senior Officer (F&S) -05

Senior Engineer (Civil)-01

Senior Officer (C&P)-02

Senior Officer (BIS)-03

Senior Officer (Marketing)-05

Senior Officer (HR) -06

Senior Officer (F&A)-03

Senior Officer (CC) -02

Officer (Laboratory)-03Officer (OL) -02

Senior Engineer (Electrical)-01

Senior Engineer (Chemical)-01

Senior Engineer (Mechanical)-02

Senior Engineer-02

Senior Officer (HR)-02

Senior Officer (Marketing)-02

Senior Officer (BIS)-02

Senior Officer (C&P)-02

Senior Engineer (Civil)-01

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation)-01

Officer (OL)-01

Senior Superintendent (Hindi)-01

Senior Accountant -02

Senior Superintendent (HR)-01

Senior Chemist -01

Foreman (Electrical) -01

Foreman (Instrumentation)--01

Foreman (Mechanical)-02

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualifIciation of the posts.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: PDF





How to Apply: Candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website after following the steps given below.

Step-I: Registration using Personal Details, Contact details. User Id and password will be sent to you on

registered e-Mail Id.

Step-II: Login using the credentials.

Step-III: Select the Advertisement No. and then the post for which you are applying.

Step-IV: Complete the Application form (Personal details, Qualification & Experience details).

Step-V: Make payment (if applicable)

Step-VI: Check your entered details using “Final Preview” option available.

Step-VII: Submit the form after verifying all the information.