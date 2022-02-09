GAIL Recruitment 2022 for Executive Trainee (ET) through GATE, Apply Online From 15 Feb @gailonline.com

GAIL Recruitment 2022 through GATE: GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas Company, is looking for young Graduate Engineers for filling up the vacant post of Executive Trainee using GATE-2022 marks. GAIL ET Online Application Link will be available from 15 February to 16 March 2022.

Vacancies are available for Instrumentation, Mechanical and Electrical engineers. It is to be noted that, only GATE-2022 marks are valid for this recruitment exercise. GATE marks of 2021 or prior to that are not valid. Check more details GAIL GATE 2022 Recruitment such as qualification, age limit, selection process, and application process below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – 15 February 2022 at 11 AM

Last date for submission of online application - 16 March 2022 upto 5 PM

GAIL ET Vacancy Details

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)

Executive Trainee (Mechanical)

Executive Trainee (Electrical)

Eligibility Criteria for GAIL GATE 2022 Executive Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (Mechanical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

Executive Trainee (Electrical) - Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.

GATE ET Age Limit:

26 years

Selection Process for GAIL GATE Executive Trainee 2022

Based on the GATE-2022 marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted for Group Discussion and/ or Personal Interview for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines.

How to Apply for GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of GAIL - gailonline.com Go to ‘Career Section’ Click on the online application link. You have to apply online using your GATE 2022 Registration After successful submission of the online application, a unique registration number shall be generated by the system and a message shall be displayed in the system that the online application has been submitted successfully and auto-generated email mentioning the unique registration number. Take a printout of the Application Form generated by the system with a unique registration number. Affix a recent passport size color photograph in the space provided in the application and put your signature as per instructions provided and keep it with yourself safely.

Application Fee:

No Fee

GAIL Executive Trainee Recruitment Notification