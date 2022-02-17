Gauhati High Court Admit Card 2022 Out for Senior Personal Assistant Post @ghcrecruitment.in, Check Link Here

Gauhati High Court has released Admit Card for the Senior Personal Assistant post on its official website-ghcrecruitment.in. Check process to download here.

Gauhati High Court PA Admit Card 2022: Gauhati High Court has released Admit Card for the post of Senior Personal Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Stage 2 exam for Senior Personal Assistant post can download their Admit Card from the official website-ghcrecruitment.in.

Candidates can download the Gauhati High Court PA Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Gauhati High Court PA Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Gauhati High Court -ghcrecruitment.in. Go to the Recruitment Section on the home page. Click on the link Download Admit Card for Written Examination (Stage-2) for the post of Senior Personal Assistant in the Principal Seat of the Gauhati High Court on the home page. You will redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number, Date of Birth and on the link. Download Gauhati High Court PA Admit Card 2022 and save the same for future reference.



In a bid to download the Gauhati High Court PA Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number, Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

However you can download the Gauhati High Court PA Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.