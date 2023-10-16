Gauhati University Result 2023 OUT on guportal.in, Download GU UG and PG Semester Result PDF

Gauhati University Result 2023 OUT: Gauhati University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like M.Sc, M.A, B.Com LLB (Hons), B.Sc (Biotechnology), B.A.LLB, and LLB on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the GU result 2023.

Get the Direct Link to Download Gauhati University Result 2023 PDF here.

Gauhati University Result 2023: Gauhati University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like M.Sc (Wildlife Science), MA/M.Sc (Mathematics), M.A, B.Com LLB (Hons), B.Sc (Biotechnology), B.A.LLB, and LLB other exams. GU Results 2023 has been released online on the official result portal- guportal.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the GU result 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Gauhati University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Gauhati University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their GU results on the official result portal of the University- guportal.in.

Gauhati University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Gauhati University 2023 Results?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like M.Sc (Wildlife Science), MA/M.Sc (Mathematics), M.A, B.Com LLB (Hons), B.Sc (Biotechnology), B.A.LLB, and LLB other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gauhati University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of the university - guportal.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘GU Result’.

Step 3: Fill in all the course-related details.

Step 4: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Get Result’

Step 6: Check the result and save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Gauhati University Results 2023

Check here the direct link To download Gauhati University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Highlights of Gauhati University

Gauhati University is located in Guwahati, Assam. It was established in the year 1948 by an act of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Gauhati University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Law .