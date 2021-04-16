GIC Assistant Manager Admit Card 2021 Out @gicofindia.com: Check IBPS Download Link for Officer Scale 1 Call Letter

GIC Admit Card 2021 Download: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), government of India Company, has released the admit card for the post of Officer in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale 1). Candidates can download GIC Admit Card from the official website - gicofindia.com.

GIC Assistant Manager Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download GIC Officer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

GIC Exam is scheduled to be held on 09 May 2021 (Afternoon Shift). The candidates should carry their admit card with Photo-identity proof (as specified) in original bearing exactly the same name and other information as it appears on the call letter/ application form and Photocopy of the same photo-identity proof.

How to Download GIC Assistant Manager Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of GIC - gicofindia.com Click on the link - ‘Recruitment of Scale I Officers - click here to download call letter’ given under ‘Quick Links’ Section of the homepage A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’ Click on ‘Login’ Button Download GIC AM Admit Card

GIC Assistant Manager Exam Pattern

Paper Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Part A - Objective Type For General - Higher Order Reasoning Ability/Critical Thinking For Specialist - Technical & Professional Knowledge Test in the relevant discipline 40 40 30 min Part B - Objective Type Reasoning 20 20 60 min English Language 25 25 General Awareness 20 20 Numerical Ability & Computer Literacy 15 15 Part C - Descriptive Type English Language – Essay, precise and Comprehension 3 30 30 min Total 123 150 150 min - 2 hours and 30 min

There will be negative marking of 1/4 marks

Minimum qualifying marks in the online test:

General & OBC -60% SC /ST - 50%



GIC Assistant Manager Syllabus

GIC Interview

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the online examination will subsequently be called for group discussion and Interview to be conducted by the Corporation.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) had invited application for recruitment of 44 Officer in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) from 11 March to 29 March 2021.