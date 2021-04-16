Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

GIC Assistant Manager Admit Card 2021 Out @gicofindia.com: Check IBPS Download Link for Officer Scale 1 Call Letter

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), government of India Company, has released the admit card for the post of Officer in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale 1). Candidates can download GIC Admit Card from the official website -  gicofindia.com

Created On: Apr 16, 2021 21:41 IST
GIC Admit Card 2021 Download: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), government of India Company, has released the admit card for the post of Officer in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale 1). Candidates can download GIC Admit Card from the official website -  gicofindia.com.

GIC Assistant Manager Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download GIC Officer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

GIC Assistant Manager Admit Card Download Link

GIC Exam is scheduled to be held on 09 May 2021 (Afternoon Shift). The candidates should carry their admit card with Photo-identity proof (as specified) in original bearing exactly the same name and other information as it appears on the call letter/ application form and Photocopy of the same photo-identity proof.

How to Download GIC Assistant Manager Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of GIC - gicofindia.com
  2. Click on the link - ‘Recruitment of Scale I Officers - click here to download call letter’ given under ‘Quick Links’ Section of the homepage
  3. A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’
  4. Click on ‘Login’ Button
  5. Download GIC AM Admit Card

GIC Assistant Manager Exam Pattern

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Part A - Objective Type

For General - Higher Order Reasoning Ability/Critical Thinking

For Specialist - Technical & Professional Knowledge Test in the relevant discipline

40

40

30 min

Part B - Objective Type

Reasoning

20

20

60 min

English Language

25

25

General Awareness

20

20

Numerical Ability & Computer Literacy

15

15

Part C - Descriptive Type

English Language – Essay, precise and Comprehension

3

30

30 min

Total

123

150

150 min - 2 hours and 30 min

There will be negative marking of 1/4 marks

Minimum qualifying marks in the online test:

  1. General & OBC -60%
  2. SC /ST - 50%

GIC Assistant Manager Syllabus

GIC Interview

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the online examination will subsequently be called for group discussion and Interview to be conducted by the Corporation.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) had invited application for recruitment  of 44 Officer in the cadre of Assistant Manager (Scale 1) from 11 March to 29 March 2021.

 
