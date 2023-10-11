GIMS Staff Nurse Job Apply for 255 Staff Nurse Vacancies

GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification Out, Apply for 255 Vacancies

GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences issued the GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification on its website. The application process for the same will conclude on November 07, 2023. Get all the details pertaining to GIMS Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details regarding GIMS Staff Nurse Vacancy Recruitment here.
GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences has released the recruitment notification for GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 on October 8. The registration process will begin today and will conclude on November 07 2023. According to the notification, the officials will activate the apply online link within 48 hours after the release of the notification. Eligible candidates can apply for GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website - gims.ac.in.

GIMS Staff Nurse Notification 2023

The exam conducting authority issued the GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification on 08 October on its official website. It is released in PDF format to fill a total of 255 vacancies. Candidates who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria can submit their application forms before the last date i.e. November 07 to participate in the recruitment drive. To know more about it, download GIMS Staff Nurse Notification PDF from the direct link shared below.

GIMS Staff Nurse Notification 2023 PDF

GIMS Staff Nurse Overview

Recruiting Body

Government Institute of Medical Sciences 

Post

Staff Nurse

Number of Vacancies

255

Notification release date

08 October 2023

Registration dates

10 October to 07 November 2023

Official Website

gims.ac.in

GIMS Staff Nurse Eligibility

Candidates aged between 21 to 40 years and possess a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (4 years course) from an Indian Nursing Council / Medical Faculty recognized Institute or University or B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) Or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (G.N.M) from an Indian Nursing Council Institute/ Board or Council are eligible to apply for GIMS Staff Nurse post.

GIMS Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 255 vacancies. Take a look at the complete breakdown of the GIMS Staff Nurse vacancy in the table below.

Post

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Staff Nurse

54

5

69

25

102

255

How to Apply for GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences at gims.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab.

Step 3: Select the post you want to apply for and register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 5: Review the details carefully.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your application form.

Step 7: Download the GIMS Staff Nurse application form and take out its printout for future reference.

GIMS Staff Nurse Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 2360. The SC/ST category candidates need to pay Rs. 1770. Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from payment of fees.

Category

Application Fees

GST @ 18%

Total

UR/OBC/EWS

Rs. 2000

360

2360

SC/ST

Rs. 1500

270

1770

FAQ

How many GIMS Staff Nurse Vacancies are released?

A total of 255 vacancies are released under GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023.

When will the registration process begin for GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023?

The registration process for GIMS Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 is expected to begin on October 10. Candidates can submit their application forms till November 07, 2023.
