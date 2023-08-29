UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off: Expected And Previous Year Cutoff Marks

UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release the UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off 2023 along with the result. Keep reading to know the expected cut off marks and UPPSC Staff Nurse previous year cutoff to strategize your preparation accordingly.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off 2023 is to be released along with the UPPSC result. The UPPSC Nurse cutoff marks are the minimum marks that a candidate needs to score in order to sail through the examination and get recruited as a Staff Nurse. It's like a benchmark that helps decide who can move forward in the selection process. UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off marks are determined on the basis of factors like available vacancies, candidate count in each category and difficulty level of the UPPSC Staff Nurse exam.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) releases cutoff marks on its official website after the exam result is declared. This article explains everything you need to know about the UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off 2023. It also encapsulated the UPPSC Staff Nurse Previous Year Cutoff marks, which can give you an idea of the lowest scores you need to secure to crack the exam.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission releases cut-off marks after each stage of examination, Prelims, & Mains which is the deciding factor for shortlisting candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. This year too, it will be released along with the UPPSC Staff Nurse result.

The selection process is held in three stages: Prelims, Mains & Interview and candidates have to qualify for each stage. Those who are planning to appear for UPPSC Staff Nurse exam are advised to check the cutoffs for the previous years to get an idea about the minimum marks required to crack the exam over the past few years. In this article, we have mentioned the expected cut off marks and UPPSC Staff Nurse previous year cutoff for your reference.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Expected Cut Off

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) releases cutoff marks on its official website after the exam result is declared. These cutoff marks vary for different categories, like unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST and PwD. So, candidates can check the cutoff for their specific category to see if they made it not. Tabulated below are the UPPSC Staff Nurse expected cut off marks for each category.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off Expected 2023 Category UPPSC Staff Nurse Expected Cut Off Marks General 56-62 OBC 53-56 SC 49-52 ST 45-48 PH 43-46

UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off 2023 Category-wise

UPPSC announces cut off marks for each category separately. We will update the category-wise UPPSC Staff Nurse cut off marks 2023 in the table below once it is released by the commission.

Category Cut Off Marks General To be notified OBC To be notified SC To be notified ST To be notified PH To be notified

Previous Year UPPSC Staff Nurse Cut Off

UPPSC Staff Nurse Previous Year cut off marks are a helping hand to the candidates who are gearing up for the upcoming examination. It gives them a basic idea about the minimum score they would need to secure to clear the examination. In the below table, we have provided UPPSC Nurse Cut Off Marks for FY 2017-2018 to acquaint you with the minimum qualifying marks and difficulty level of the exam.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Previous Year cut off Category Staff Nurse Previous Year Cut Off Marks General 56-62 Marks OBC 53-56 Marks SC 49-52 Marks ST 45-48 Marks PH 43-46 Mark

Factors Affecting the UPPSC Nurse Cut Off Marks

There are various factors that affects the UPPSC Nurse cutoff marks

Number of candidates appearing in the exam

Total number of vacancies released

Category-wise vacancies issued

Difficulty level of the examination [Normalization]

How to Check Uttar Pradesh Nurse Cut Off 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission announces cut off marks along with the result. Candidates who are gearing up for the upcoming UPPSC 2023 exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check the cut off marks and prepare accordingly.

Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘UPPSC Staff Nurse Cutoff 2023 for all categories’ A PDF will appear on your screen. Check the cut off marks for your category.

UPPSC Staff Nurse cutoff is yet to be released by the commission. Candidates who are gearing up for the exam are advised to check the UPPSC Staff Nurse Previous Year Cutoff marks to get an idea about the minimum marks required to excel the exam.