GJU Clerk Admit Card 2021 Out: Download @gjust.ac.in, Clerk Typing Test from 1 Feb

GJU Clerk Admit Card 2021 Download: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (GJUST) has released the admit card of typing test for the post of Clerk on its official website i.e. gjust.ac.in. Candidates can download GJU Clerk Typing Test Admit Card from the official website of GJUST - gjuonline.ac.in/gjuonlineapplication.

GJU Clerk Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download GJUST Clerk Admit Card, directly through the link below:

GJU Clerk Admit Card Download Link

How to Download GJU Clerk Admit Card 2021 for Typing Test ?

Go to the official website - gjust.ac.in Click on the link - ‘Download Admit Card Clerk Typing Test’ A new page will open where you need to provide your details Download GJUST Clerk Typing Admit Card

GJU Clerk Typing is scheduled to be held from 01 February 2021 to 14 February 2021. GJU Clerk English Typing will be held on 01, 02, 02, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 and 13 February 2021 in different time slots for approx 9963 candidates whereas GJU Clerk Hindi Typing will be held on 13 and 14 February 2021. The typing test shall be conducted at PT. Deendayal Upadhyaya Computer & Info. Centre, Gjus&T, Hisar .The candidates can check their date and time of GJU English Typing Test through the PDF Link below.

GJU Clerk Typing Test Date, Time and Venue Details PDF

The exact date and time for Hindi Typing Test will be informed to candidate on the time of English Typing Test.

A total of 22 vacancies are available for Clerk Posts, against advertisement number 2/2019, under GJUST Recruitment 2019.