GMAT vs GRE: Key Differences, Exam Pattern, Scores, Difficulty & Which Is Better?

When applying for a graduate business program, many universities require test scores as part of the admission process. Applicants can choose to submit either their Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) score or Graduate Record Examination (GRE) score. These test scores play an important role in evaluating the readiness for business school. Universities also consider other aspects such as academic background, work experience, and personal interview performance along with them. These factors help determine whether candidates area strong candidate for their program. This article provides the difference between GMAT and GRE, and understand which test can best enhance the graduate school application. Differences Between the GMAT and GRE The key difference between the GMAT and GRE lies in the type of programs that accept them. Business schools usually prefer the GMAT, while the GRE is commonly accepted for a wider range of graduate programs, including non-business fields.

Both study abroad tests vary in their format, question types, exam structure, and fee apart from this. Understanding these differences can help candidates decide which exam aligns better with the goals. Check the comparison between the GMAT and GRE in the table below: Feature GMAT GRE Accepted by Over 2,400 business schools worldwide Over 1,300 business schools worldwide Mode of Exam Online or at a test center Online or at a test center Cost $300 (online) or $275 (in-person), includes free score delivery to up to 5 schools ₹22,550 for the general test Duration 2 hours 15 minutes + 10-minute optional break 1 hour 58 minutes Sections Quantitative Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, Data Insights Analytical Writing, Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning Score Validity 5 years 5 years

What is the GMAT? The GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) is a standardized exam conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). It is one of the most trusted entrance tests for admission into MBA and other business school programs worldwide. The GMAT evaluates reasoning, analytical, and critical thinking abilities. This helps universities assess the potential for success in a competitive business environment. Students can take the GMAT either online or at a test center and are allowed to attempt it up to five times in a rolling 12-month period. GMAT Exam Format The GMAT consists of three key sections, Quantitative Reasoning, Verbal Reasoning, and Data Insights. One of its unique features is that students can attempt these sections in any order. This gives them flexibility based on the preferred test-taking strategy.

Check the detailed look at each section below: Quantitative Reasoning This section includes 21 questions that test the mathematical understanding of algebra, arithmetic, and problem-solving. Students must complete these questions without using a calculator, as the focus is on logic and manual computation. Verbal Reasoning The Verbal Reasoning section contains 23 questions that assess the reading comprehension and critical reasoning skills. Students will need to analyze written passages, identify logical relationships, and evaluate arguments to choose the most accurate answers. Data Insights Students will ace 20 questions designed to measure the data interpretation and decision-making abilities in this section. They will be required to analyze charts, tables, and graphs to draw conclusions, essential skills for business and management roles.

What is the GRE? The GRE (Graduate Record Examination) is a globally recognized test conducted by the Educational Testing Service (ETS). It is accepted by universities in over 160 countries for admission into various graduate and business programs. The GRE assesses verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, analytical writing, and critical thinking skills. This helps institutions evaluate the readiness for advanced academic study. Students can take the GRE up to five times within any rolling 12-month period, with a minimum gap of 21 days between attempts. A major advantage of the GRE is that students can choose which test scores to send to the desired universities. This gives more control over the application. GRE Exam Format The GRE includes three scored sections and may also contain an unscored or experimental section used for test development purposes. The Analytical Writing section always appears first, while the order of the other sections may vary.

The following is explanation for each section in detail: Analytical Writing This section includes one 30-minute writing task, where students will need to present their own argument on an issue and evaluate another person’s argument. The score ranges from 0 to 6, graded in half-point increments. This section measures the ability to think critically and communicate ideas clearly. Verbal Reasoning The Verbal Reasoning section features 27 questions spread across two parts. One lasting 18 minutes and the other 23 minutes. It includes three types of questions: Reading Comprehension, Text Completion, and Sentence Equivalence. Scores range from 130 to 170 in one-point increments. This portion assesses how well students understand written material and interpret relationships among words and concepts. Quantitative Reasoning

This section evaluates the basic mathematics skills through 27 questions divided into one 21-minute and one 26-minute segment. The question types include multiple-choice (single or multiple answers), numeric entry, and quantitative comparison. Topics cover arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data analysis, and scores also range from 130 to 170 in one-point increments. Students can use an on-screen calculator during this section and have the flexibility to move forward or backward within each part, change answers, or mark questions for review. Which is Easier: GMAT or GRE? The question of whether the GMAT or GRE is easier depends entirely on the personal strengths, weaknesses, and test-taking style. Many test-takers find the quantitative section of the GRE slightly easier than that of the GMAT because it allows the use of a calculator and focuses more on geometry and basic math concepts. In contrast, the GMAT’s quantitative section includes more data interpretation and logical reasoning, which can be trickier for some students.

However, when it comes to the verbal section, the GRE is often considered more challenging due to its advanced vocabulary and reading comprehension tasks. The GMAT verbal section, on the other hand, focuses more on grammar, sentence correction, and critical reasoning, which many find relatively easier. In short, if you're stronger in math, the GMAT may be more suitable, but if you have a wider vocabulary and strong writing skills, the GRE might be the better fit. Which Exam to Take: GMAT or GRE? Most business schools accept both the GMAT and GRE, so the decision should align with academic goals, career plans, and individual strengths. The following are a few key factors to help choose wisely: Academic Goals Students who are exploring a variety of graduate programs, including non-business courses should choose the GRE. However, students who are focused solely on business school or MBA programs should choose the GMAT as it demonstrates the clear commitment to that path.

School Requirements Students should always check the admission requirements of the target schools before deciding. Most now accept both exams, but some programs may express a preference for the GMAT. Contacting the admissions office can help confirm this. Academic Strengths The test choice should match the strongest skill areas. Students who are confident in quantitative reasoning and logical problem-solving should choose the GMAT to highlight those abilities. If the strength lies in writing, analytical reasoning, and vocabulary, the GRE could showcase the potential more effectively. Non-native English speakers may find the GRE verbal section a bit tougher due to its emphasis on complex vocabulary. Practice Exam Performance Taking a practice test for both exams is one of the best ways to make an informed choice. Simulate real exam conditions, evaluate scores, and analyze which test feels more natural and aligns with the skillset.