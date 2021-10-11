Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GMC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 571 Staff Nurse, MTS and Other Posts @ gmc.goa.gov.in

Goa Medical College has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff,Lower Division Clerk and Other Posts on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Oct 11, 2021 16:06 IST
GMC Recruitment 2021
GMC Recruitment 2021

Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021Job Notification : Goa Medical College has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff,Lower Division Clerk, Dialysis Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist and Other Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before  18 October 2021 

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Higher Secondary/Matriculation/Certificate in Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021Job Notification. 

Notification Details: 
Advertisement No. 13/2021
 No. 13/2021

Important Date for Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:18 October 2021 

Vacancy Details for Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021Job Notification: 
Multi Tasking Staff -94
Lower Division Clerk-31
Medical Record Clerk-06
Junior Stenographer-01
Staff Nurses-378
Occupational Therapist-04
Physiotherapist-04
Speech Therapist-02
Medico Social Worker-05
Senior Technician=03
Orthopaedic Assistant-02
Junior Technician-13
Radiographic Technician -04
Pharmacist-09
E.C.G. Technician-03
Laboratory Assistant-03
Laboratory Technician-04
Barber-01
Dialysis Technician-04

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Multi Tasking Staff -1. Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/Institution. Passed Course conducted by Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification, in relevant trade, from a recognized Institution.
Lower Division Clerk-1) Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent Qualification from a recognized institution.
2) Knowledge of Computer Application/Operations with typing speed of 30 words per minutes in English.
3) Knowledge of Konkani. 

Medical Record Clerk-1. Matriculation or equivalent.
2. Speed of 30 words per minute in type writing in English.
3. Knowledge of Konkani. 

Junior Stenographer-Higher Secondary School Certificate from a recognized Board or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education. 2. Speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in typing.
3. Minimum three months certificate course in computers.
4. Knowledge of Konkani 
Staff Nurses-1. (a) Certificate in Nursing from a recognized Institution.
 (b)Certificate in Midwifery/ Special training for Male Nurses for 6 months duration. OR
1) B.Sc. Nursing. 
2)Registration certificate as Registered Nurse, or registered Midwife from State Council. 
3) Knowledge of Konkani. 
Occupational Therapist-1. Intermediate/Higher Secondary/Senior Cambridge with Science
subjects or equivalent. 
2. Diploma in Occupational Therapy from a recognized Institution.
3. Knowledge of Konkani. 
Physiotherapist-1. Intermediate/Higher Secondary/ Senior Cambridge with Science subjects or equivalent.
2. Diploma in Physiotherapy from a recognized Institution.
3. Knowledge of Konkani. 
Speech Therapist- B. Sc. in Speech Therapy and Audiology from a recognized University or Equivalent.
2. At least 01 year’s experience in Management of speech disorders in a teaching Institution.
3. Knowledge of Konkani

Medico Social Worker-A graduate from a recognized University, with sociology as one of the subjects of study, or an equivalent
qualification in Sociology from a recognized University/ Institution.
2. Knowledge of Konkani.
Senior Technician= 1) B.Sc. With Chemistry/Biochemistry/Microbiology/Zoology/ Biology from a recognized University with Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Genetics and Medical Laboratory Techniques (PGDCGMLT) or Post Graduate Diploma in
Medical Laboratory Techniques (PGDMLT) from a recognized University. 
2) Knowledge of Konkani.

Orthopaedic Assistant-1) S.S.C.E. OR equivalent.
2) Knowledge of Konkani. 
Junior Technician-1) B.Sc. in Chemistry/ Microbiology from a recognized University.
2) Knowledge of Konkani. 
Radiographic Technician -Matriculation or equivalent.
2. Successful completion of training in Radiology from a recognized Institution.
3. Knowledge of Konkani. 
Pharmacist-1. Diploma in Pharmacy from Board of Technical Education  OR
 Degree in Pharmacy from recognized University.
2. Should be registered with the State Council of Pharmacy.
3. Knowledge of Konkani. 
E.C.G. Technician-Essential:- 1) S.S.C.E. or equivalent.
2) I.T.I. Course certificate of a Govt. recognized I.T.I. in Electronics, failing  which Electrical.
3) Knowledge of Konkani 
Laboratory Assistant
-Essential:- 1) S.S.C.E. or equivalent with Science subjects. 
 2) Knowledge of Konkani. 
Laboratory Technician- 1) Matriculation or equivalent with Chemistry as one of the Science Subjects.
2) Successful completion of Diploma Course in Laboratory Technology from a Government recognized Institution.
 2) Knowledge of Konkani.
Barber-1) S.S.C.E. OR equivalent.
2) Experience of having worked in a reputed saloon
3) Knowledge of English or local languages
Dialysis Technician-1) Graduate in Science possessing Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Genetic and Medical
Laboratory Techniques (PGDCG&MLT)
2) Knowledge of Konkani.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qulaification of the posts. 

Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021Job Notification:  PDF

How to Apply for Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 

Eligible candidate can apply on a plain paper for the desired post, giving details including-Name of the Candidate, Address, Date of Birth, Category, Nationality, Mobile Number, one Passport size Photograph attach to the application, Educational Qualification, Valid Employment Registration,Valid Cast Certificate and Valid 15 years Residence Certificate issued by Competent Authority on or before 18 October 2021 upto 5.00p.m.

Job Summary
Next
