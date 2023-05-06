Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 at gbshse.in: Check GBSHSE 12th Result, Pass Percentage, Scorecard Link, and Toppers List

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE will announce the Goa class 12th result on May 6 at 4:30 PM. To check the results visit gbshse.in. Know latest update on pass percent, toppers, re-evaluation and supplementary exam and result.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023| GBSHSE 10th Result: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the Class 12th results 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce today. Students can check and download their term 2 results from 4:30 PM today. They can check their scores at the official website: gbshse.in.

As per the notice released, the results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational will be declared at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

The HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms: term 1 was conducted from November 10 to 25, 2022 and term 2 was held from March 15 to 31, 2023. This year a total of 19,802 students have appeared for the exam out of which 9,930 are boys and 9,872 are girls.

On this latest update page on GBSHSE result 2023, students can also check links, pass percentage, toppers and major highlights.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Websites to Download GBSHSE 12th Result Marksheet

The official websites to check HSSC results are given below. Students are advised to visit the below webpages to download Goa Board class 12th results 2023.

Goa Board 12th (HSSC) Result Links: Official links to where results are hosted

gbshse.in results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Steps to Download Marksheet at results.gbshsegoa.net

To download their class 12th Goa board result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students have to go through the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Goa Board HSSC result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter seat number and submit details

Step 5: The marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save and download it for future references

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: How to check GBSHSE 12th Class Results 2023 via SMS to 56263/58888

In case, the official website crashes, then students can check their marks via SMS. They can check below the steps to know how to get Goa Board class 12th marks via SMS:

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 58888

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 5676750

GB12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: Details available in GBSHSE Class 12th Result

The scorecard contains personal as well as academic details. Goa Class 12th scorecard contains the following details.

Students name Roll number District name Subjects Internal marks Average grade point obtained Grade points Qualifying status (Passed/Failed)

Goa Board HSSC Results 2023 Qualifying Marks: 33% minimum marks to qualify GBSHSE 12th Marksheet

The passing marks for Goa Board 12th Class Results 2023 is 33%. Students have to secure at the minimum prescribed marks to pass in the exam. Students who fail to score the qualifying marks will not be promoted to the higher class and will not receive the passing certificate.

Goa Board HSSC Results 2023: What is GBSHSE 12th result grading system

The marksheet will have grades along with marks in the Goa Board class 12th. Know the grades against the marks here:

Grade Marks Grade Information A 90% & higher Outstanding B 80-89% Excellent C 70-79% Very Good D 60-69% Good E 50-59% Average F 40-49% Being Average G 30-39% Fair

