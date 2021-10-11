Goa Forest Department Recruitment 2021 for Jr Steno, LDC, Peon/MTS and Other Posts, Apply @cbes.goa.gov.in

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Forest Department, Government of Goa is hiring Junior Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk, Peon/ Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Animal Attendant, Mali, Room Bearer and Mess Servant.

Goa Forest Department Recruitment 2021 Notification: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Forest Department, Government of Goa is hiring Junior Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk, Peon/ Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Animal Attendant, Mali, Room Bearer and Mess Servant.

Interested candidates possessing required eligibility criteria can fill the prescribed Application Form along with Declaration through online mode available at Portal cbes.goa.gov.in from 13 October 2021 to 11 November 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 13 October 2021

Last Date of Application - 11 November 2021

Goa Forest Department Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 79

Junior Stenographer - 04

Lower Division Clerk - 31

Peon/ Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - 11

Animal Attendant - 20

Mali - 08

Room Bearer - 04

Mess Servant - 01

Goa Forest Department Salary:

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Forest Department Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Stenographer - Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution OR All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. Should be computer literate. Speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in typewriting. Knowledge of Konkan

Lower Division Clerk - Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate. OR All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.Knowledge of computer applications/operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English. Knowledge of Konkani.

Peon/ Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - Passed the Secondary School Certificate examination from the recognized board/Institution OR Passed Course conducted by a recognized Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification, in relevant trade, from a recognised institution

Animal Attendant - Passed the Secondary School Certificate examination from a recognized board/Institution OR Successfully completed the course conducted by a recognized Industrial Training Institute. One year experience in maintenance of Zoo/Animals in a recognized Zoo. Knowledge of Konkani.

Mali - Passed the Secondary School Certificate examination from a recognized board/Institution OR Passed Course conducted by a recognized Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification, in relevant trade, from a recognised institution.

Room Bearer - Passed the Secondary School Certificate examination from a recognized board/Institution OR Passed Course conducted by a recognized Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification, in relevant trade, from a recognised institution. Experience in a hotel of repute which is relaxable in deserving cases. Knowledge of Konkani

Mess Servant - Passed the Secondary School Certificate examination from a recognized board/Institution OR Passed Course conducted by a recognized Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification, in relevant trade, from a recognised institution.Knowledge of Konkani.

Age Limit:

45 years

How to Apply for Goa Forest Department Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply online on official website on https://cbes.goa.gov.in from 13 October to 11 November 2021.

