Goa HSSC Result 2023 Today: List of Official Links to Check GBSHSE 12th Result Online Here

Goa HSSC Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 12th result for the students of Arts, Science and Commerce today. This year, over 19,000 students can check their term 2 HSSC result online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. To check it, students have to enter their seat number in the login window. The date and time for the announcement of the GBSHSE class 12th result was released through an official notification.
This year, a total of 9930 and 9872 girls and boys took the exam respectively. The board conducted the exam in two terms. Goa HSSC term 2 exams were held from March 15 to 31, 2023. Earlier, term 1 result for Goa Board was announced on February 1, 2023.
Where To Check Goa Board Class 12th Result 2023 Online?
Those who appeared for the exam can check their HSSC result at these official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their GBSHSE class 12th marksheet:
- gbshse.in
- results.gbshsegoa.net
- gbshse.gov.in
Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Arts, Science and Commerce 12th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their result via SMS.
How To Check GBSHSE HSSC Result 2023 in Offline Mode?
In case, the official website crashes, then students can check their marks via SMS. They can check below the steps to know how to get Goa Board class 12th marks via SMS:
- GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263
- GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 58888
- GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 5676750
- GB12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242
Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Statistics
This year, over 19,000 students have appeared for class 12th board exams including Arts, Science and Commerce stream. There are also private, NSQF and ITI students who took the exam. Check the table below for more information:
|
Streams
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Total
|
Arts
|
1,700
|
3,364
|
5,064
|
Commerce
|
3,297
|
2,780
|
6,077
|
Science
|
2,530
|
2,850
|
5,380
|
Vocational
|
2,403
|
878
|
3,281
|
Total
|
9,930
|
9,872
|
19,802
|
Private Students
|
46
|
34
|
80
|
NSQF Students
|
615
|
614
|
1229
|
ITI Students
|
34
|
10
|
44
