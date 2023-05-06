Goa HSSC Result 2023 Today: List of Official Links to Check GBSHSE 12th Result Online Here

Goa HSSC Result 2023 Today: After the announcement of the Goa Board 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students can check their results at the official websites. They can download their GBSHSE HSSC result by using the login credentials at: gbshse.in.

Goa HSSC Result 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 12th result for the students of Arts, Science and Commerce today. This year, over 19,000 students can check their term 2 HSSC result online at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. To check it, students have to enter their seat number in the login window. The date and time for the announcement of the GBSHSE class 12th result was released through an official notification.

This year, a total of 9930 and 9872 girls and boys took the exam respectively. The board conducted the exam in two terms. Goa HSSC term 2 exams were held from March 15 to 31, 2023. Earlier, term 1 result for Goa Board was announced on February 1, 2023.

Where To Check Goa Board Class 12th Result 2023 Online?

Those who appeared for the exam can check their HSSC result at these official websites. Check below the list of websites on which students can download their GBSHSE class 12th marksheet:

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

gbshse.gov.in

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Arts, Science and Commerce 12th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their result via SMS.

How To Check GBSHSE HSSC Result 2023 in Offline Mode?

In case, the official website crashes, then students can check their marks via SMS. They can check below the steps to know how to get Goa Board class 12th marks via SMS:

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 58888

GOA12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 5676750

GB12{Space}SEAT NUMBER and send it to 54242

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Statistics

This year, over 19,000 students have appeared for class 12th board exams including Arts, Science and Commerce stream. There are also private, NSQF and ITI students who took the exam. Check the table below for more information:

Streams Boys Girls Total Arts 1,700 3,364 5,064 Commerce 3,297 2,780 6,077 Science 2,530 2,850 5,380 Vocational 2,403 878 3,281 Total 9,930 9,872 19,802 Private Students 46 34 80 NSQF Students 615 614 1229 ITI Students 34 10 44

