Govt Exam Calendar for January 2023: Check Banking, SSC, Railways, Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for January 2023: A lot of government exams are going to be held in the month of January. The major exams that are held to be conducted this month are FCI Assistant Grade 3 Exam, DRDO Technician A Recruitment, 67th BPSC Mains 2022, Rajasthan CET for Graduate 2022, RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam (Sanskrit Edu Dept), CTET 2022 Exam, SSC GD Constable 2022, DRDO STA B 2023 Tier II and many more. Candidates who are aspiring to participate in any of these exams can follow this page to get the latest information on the government exam dates. 

Exam Name

Date

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Exam Dates

1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th January 2023

SSC CGL Skill Test 2021

4th & 5th January 2023

SSC CHSL Skill Test 2021

6th January 2023

DRDO Technician A Recruitment Dates 2022

6th to 11th Jan 2023

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Exam Dates

7th January 2023

Rajasthan CET for Graduate 2022

7th & 8th January 2023

CTET 2022 Exam

28 to 29th Dec 2022, 9th Jan to 7th Feb 2023

SSC GD Constable 2022

10th January 2023 to 14th February 2023

DRDO STA B 2023 Tier II

12th January 2023

SBI Clerk Mains 2022

15th January 2023

Kerala SET 2023 Exam

22nd January 2023

GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022

29th January 2023

IBPS SO Mains

29th January 2023

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam (Sanskrit Edu Dept)

SENIOR TEACHER GR II COMPETITIVE EXAM

29th January to 1st February 2023

OTET 2022

January 2023

BPSC Head Teacher

January 2023

SBI PO Mains 2022

January 2023

RRB Group D PET

January 2023 Onwards

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Exam Dates

The FCI Assistant Grade 3 Phase 1 is scheduled to be conducted on the 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th of January 2023. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) invites online applications for various posts like J.E. (Civil Engineering), AG-III (General), AG-III (Accounts), AG-III (Technical, AG-III (Depot), AG-III (Hindi), etc. The FCI Assistant Grade 3 Selection Process comprises two stages Phase 1 and Phase 2.

DRDO Technician A Recruitment 2022 Exam

The DRDO Technician A Recruitment 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from 6 January 2023 - 11 January 2023. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invited online applications from eligible candidates for posts like Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). The DRDO Technician A Selection Process comprises two stages, i.e., Tier–I (CBT) and Tier-II (Trade Test).

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Exam

The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 7th January 2023. The BPSC 67th selection process comprises Preliminary, Mains, and Interview rounds.

Rajasthan CET for Graduate 2022 Exam

The Rajasthan CET for Graduate is scheduled to be held from 7 January 2023 - 8 January 2023. The Rajasthan CET Graduate exam comprises a total of 150 MCQs for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

SBI PO Mains 2022

The SBI PO Mains 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2023. Every year, applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for the recruitment of posts of Probationary Officers (POs) in the State Bank of India. The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-Phase process i.e Preliminary, Mains, and Psychometric Test.

SBI Clerk Mains 2022

The SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 15th January 2023. Every year, applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. The selection process comprises an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of a specified opted local language.

OTET 2022 Exam

The OTET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2023. As per the OTET exam pattern, there shall be two papers, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. Each Paper will carry 150 marks and the duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours.

IBPS SO 2022 Mains Exam

The IBPS SO Mains is scheduled to be conducted on 29th January 2023. The IBPS invites online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of election of personnel in Specialist Officers cadre posts in the Participating Banks. The IBPS SO Selection process comprises three stages i.e Online Preliminary, Online Main, and Common Interview round.

SSC GD Constable 2022

The SSC GD Constable 2022 is scheduled to be held from 10th January 2023 to 14th February 2023. The Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The selection process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023. As per CTET 2022 exam pattern, there shall be two papers, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. Each Paper will carry 150 marks and the duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours.

GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022

The GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022 is scheduled to be held on 29th January 2023. The candidates will be selected for the GPSSB Junior Clerk post based on the marks obtained in the written exam and interview round.

FAQ

Q1: What are the exam dates for the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Phase 1 recruitment?

The FCI Assistant Grade 3 Phase 1 is scheduled to be conducted on the 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th of January 2023.

Q2: When will the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination be held?

The SBI is going to conduct the Clerk Mains exam on 15th January 2023.

Q3: What are the SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Dates?

The SSC GD Constable 2022 is scheduled to be held from 10th January 2023 to 14th February 2023.

Q4: What are the CTET 2023 Exam Dates?

The CTET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023.

Q5. Which other Govt Exams are going to be held in January 2023?

GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022 Exam, 67th BPSC Mains 2022 Exam, DRDO Technician A Recruitment 2022 Exam, etc.
