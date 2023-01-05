Govt Exam Calendar for January 2023: Check Banking, SSC, Railways, Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for January 2023: A lot of government exams are going to be held in the month of January. The major exams that are held to be conducted this month are FCI Assistant Grade 3 Exam, DRDO Technician A Recruitment, 67th BPSC Mains 2022, Rajasthan CET for Graduate 2022, RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam (Sanskrit Edu Dept), CTET 2022 Exam, SSC GD Constable 2022, DRDO STA B 2023 Tier II and many more. Candidates who are aspiring to participate in any of these exams can follow this page to get the latest information on the government exam dates.

Exam Name Date FCI Assistant Grade 3 Exam Dates Check Exam Analysis 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th January 2023 SSC CGL Skill Test 2021 Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus 4th & 5th January 2023 SSC CHSL Skill Test 2021 6th January 2023 DRDO Technician A Recruitment Dates 2022 6th to 11th Jan 2023 67th BPSC Mains 2022 Exam Dates 7th January 2023 Rajasthan CET for Graduate 2022 7th & 8th January 2023 CTET 2022 Exam Download CTET 2022-23 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers PDF 28 to 29th Dec 2022, 9th Jan to 7th Feb 2023 SSC GD Constable 2022 Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Preparation Strategy & Tips 10th January 2023 to 14th February 2023 DRDO STA B 2023 Tier II 12th January 2023 SBI Clerk Mains 2022 15th January 2023 Kerala SET 2023 Exam 22nd January 2023 GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains 29th January 2023 RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 Exam (Sanskrit Edu Dept) SENIOR TEACHER GR II COMPETITIVE EXAM 29th January to 1st February 2023 OTET 2022 January 2023 BPSC Head Teacher January 2023 SBI PO Mains 2022 January 2023 RRB Group D PET Check Physical Efficiency Test Details January 2023 Onwards

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Exam Dates

The FCI Assistant Grade 3 Phase 1 is scheduled to be conducted on the 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th of January 2023. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) invites online applications for various posts like J.E. (Civil Engineering), AG-III (General), AG-III (Accounts), AG-III (Technical, AG-III (Depot), AG-III (Hindi), etc. The FCI Assistant Grade 3 Selection Process comprises two stages Phase 1 and Phase 2.

DRDO Technician A Recruitment 2022 Exam

The DRDO Technician A Recruitment 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from 6 January 2023 - 11 January 2023. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invited online applications from eligible candidates for posts like Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). The DRDO Technician A Selection Process comprises two stages, i.e., Tier–I (CBT) and Tier-II (Trade Test).

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Exam

The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 7th January 2023. The BPSC 67th selection process comprises Preliminary, Mains, and Interview rounds.

Rajasthan CET for Graduate 2022 Exam

The Rajasthan CET for Graduate is scheduled to be held from 7 January 2023 - 8 January 2023. The Rajasthan CET Graduate exam comprises a total of 150 MCQs for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

SBI PO Mains 2022

The SBI PO Mains 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2023. Every year, applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for the recruitment of posts of Probationary Officers (POs) in the State Bank of India. The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-Phase process i.e Preliminary, Mains, and Psychometric Test.

SBI Clerk Mains 2022

The SBI Clerk Mains 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 15th January 2023. Every year, applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. The selection process comprises an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of a specified opted local language.

OTET 2022 Exam

The OTET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 2023. As per the OTET exam pattern, there shall be two papers, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. Each Paper will carry 150 marks and the duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours.

IBPS SO 2022 Mains Exam

The IBPS SO Mains is scheduled to be conducted on 29th January 2023. The IBPS invites online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of election of personnel in Specialist Officers cadre posts in the Participating Banks. The IBPS SO Selection process comprises three stages i.e Online Preliminary, Online Main, and Common Interview round.

SSC GD Constable 2022

The SSC GD Constable 2022 is scheduled to be held from 10th January 2023 to 14th February 2023. The Staff Selection Commission conducts an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The selection process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 28th December 2022 to 7th February 2023. As per CTET 2022 exam pattern, there shall be two papers, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. Each Paper will carry 150 marks and the duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours.

GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022

The GPSSB Junior Clerk Recruitment 2022 is scheduled to be held on 29th January 2023. The candidates will be selected for the GPSSB Junior Clerk post based on the marks obtained in the written exam and interview round.