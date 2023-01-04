FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis 2022-23: Check Expected Cutoff, Question Paper with Answers

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis 2022-23: The Food Corporation of India conducted the  FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam on January 1st, 2022. The FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam is scheduled to be held on the 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th of January 2023. Candidates who have attempted the exam have shared their feedback and experiences. So, it is important to check out the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis to get insights into the overall difficulty level of the exam.

The corporation is expected to release the official answer key for Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam in the coming days. Then, the candidates can download the official answer key PDF from the official website. It is advised to check the website regularly for the latest news related to the release of the answer key and results of the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam 2022.

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Pattern 2022

  • The Phase-I of the online exam consists of Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).
  • As per FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Marking Scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each incorrect answer in the exam.
  • The marks obtained in Phase-I will not be reckoned with in the final merit ranking. 

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Version

English Language

25 

25 

15 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

25 

25 

15 minutes

Bilingual

Numerical Aptitude

25 

25 

15 minutes

Bilingual

General Studies

25 

25 

15 minutes

Bilingual

Total

100

100

60 minutes

  

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Overall Difficulty Level

The candidates who have attempted the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Have a look at the table to get an idea of the difficulty level and the number of good attempts of all the sections in the Phase 1 exam.

Shift I

Shift II

Subject

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

English Language

Easy-Moderate

20-22

22-24

Easy-Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Easy-Moderate

21-23

23-24

Easy-Moderate

Numerical Aptitude

Easy-Moderate

19-20

21-22

Easy-Moderate

General Studies

Easy-Moderate

22-23

20-22

Easy-Moderate

Total

Easy-Moderate

82-88

86-92

Easy-Moderate

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Phase 1 exam was easy to moderate level. Get all the section-wise analysis of the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability

The level of questions asked in Reasoning Ability was majorly easy. As per the feedback, a total of 5 questions were asked about the Uncertain Puzzle. Get the topic-wise analysis below:

Shift I

Shift II

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics

Number of Questions

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Number of Questions

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Puzzle and Seating Arrangement

15

Easy

15

Easy

Chinese Coding

5

Easy

1

Easy

Odd One Out

1

Moderate

-

-

Inequality

3

Easy

-

-

Pair Formation

1

Easy

1

Easy

Alphanumeric Series

-

-

1

Easy

Syllogism

-

-

3

Moderate

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for General Studies

The level of questions asked in General Studies was easy to moderate. Check out the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 questions asked in General Studies below:

  • Cruise
  • National Animal
  • Demonetisation
  • Natural Fibre
  • Sugar Export Rank
  • Milk Mission
  • Natural Acid
  • Calcium Hydroxide Common Name
  • Conductor Based Question
  • Method Of silk
  • Shah Jahan is the Successor of
  • Krishna River
  • Largest State
  • Hampi
  • Sufi Sant of Ancient Time
  • Vay Vendan Yojana
  • World Water Day
  • Classical Dance
  • 2011 Constitution-Related Question
  • Literacy Rate
  • Bangladesh Currency
  • Gir Forest
  • ICC World Cup
  • 332 AD

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for the English Language 

The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy to moderate level. Check out the topic-wise English Language analysis below:

Shift I

Shift II

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics

Number of Questions

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Number of Questions

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Reading Comprehension

7

Moderate

6

Moderate

Filler

5

Easy

5

Easy

Error Detection

5

Easy

5

Easy

Sentence Rearrangement

5

Easy

5

Easy

Mis-Spelt

5

Easy

4

Easy

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for the Numerical Ability 

The level of questions asked in the Numerical Ability was easy to moderate level. Check out the topic-wise Numerical Ability analysis below:

Shift I

Shift II

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics

Number of Questions

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Number of Questions

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level

Line Based DI

5

Easy

5

Easy

Arithmetic

7

Moderate

3

Moderate

Wrong Number Series

5

Easy

5

Easy

Simplification

5

Easy

5

Easy

Caselet

3

Moderate

3

Moderate

Approximation

-

-

4

Moderate

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis, we have shared below the expected cut-off marks for the reference of the candidates.

Category

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Expected Cut Off Marks

General

71-74

OBC

68-70

SC

64-67

ST

61-62

We hope this article on FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis was helpful for our readers. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks of the exam in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will ace all the selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 2022-23 Exam?

As per the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the exam were easy to moderate level.

Q2. What should be the good number of attempts in the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam 2022?

As per the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 82-88.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam 2022-23?

As per FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Marking Scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each incorrect answer in the exam.

