FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis 2022-23: Check Expected Cutoff, Question Paper with Answers

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis 2022-23: The Food Corporation of India conducted the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam on January 1st, 2022. The FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam is scheduled to be held on the 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th of January 2023. Candidates who have attempted the exam have shared their feedback and experiences. So, it is important to check out the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis to get insights into the overall difficulty level of the exam.
Download FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Exam Pattern with Syllabus PDF
The corporation is expected to release the official answer key for Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam in the coming days. Then, the candidates can download the official answer key PDF from the official website. It is advised to check the website regularly for the latest news related to the release of the answer key and results of the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam 2022.
Check FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts 2023 Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Pattern 2022
- The Phase-I of the online exam consists of Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).
- As per FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Marking Scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each incorrect answer in the exam.
- The marks obtained in Phase-I will not be reckoned with in the final merit ranking.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Version
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
Bilingual
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
Bilingual
|
General Studies
|
25
|
25
|
15 minutes
|
Bilingual
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
Check FCI Manager Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks 2022
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Overall Difficulty Level
The candidates who have attempted the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Have a look at the table to get an idea of the difficulty level and the number of good attempts of all the sections in the Phase 1 exam.
|
Shift I
|
Shift II
|
Subject
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
English Language
|
Easy-Moderate
|
20-22
|
22-24
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Easy-Moderate
|
21-23
|
23-24
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
Easy-Moderate
|
19-20
|
21-22
|
Easy-Moderate
|
General Studies
|
Easy-Moderate
|
22-23
|
20-22
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
Easy-Moderate
|
82-88
|
86-92
|
Easy-Moderate
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Phase 1 exam was easy to moderate level. Get all the section-wise analysis of the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.
Check FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam Preparation Tips
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability
The level of questions asked in Reasoning Ability was majorly easy. As per the feedback, a total of 5 questions were asked about the Uncertain Puzzle. Get the topic-wise analysis below:
|
Shift I
|
Shift II
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Number of Questions
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Puzzle and Seating Arrangement
|
15
|
Easy
|
15
|
Easy
|
Chinese Coding
|
5
|
Easy
|
1
|
Easy
|
Odd One Out
|
1
|
Moderate
|
-
|
-
|
Inequality
|
3
|
Easy
|
-
|
-
|
Pair Formation
|
1
|
Easy
|
1
|
Easy
|
Alphanumeric Series
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Easy
|
Syllogism
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
Moderate
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for General Studies
The level of questions asked in General Studies was easy to moderate. Check out the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 questions asked in General Studies below:
- Cruise
- National Animal
- Demonetisation
- Natural Fibre
- Sugar Export Rank
- Milk Mission
- Natural Acid
- Calcium Hydroxide Common Name
- Conductor Based Question
- Method Of silk
- Shah Jahan is the Successor of
- Krishna River
- Largest State
- Hampi
- Sufi Sant of Ancient Time
- Vay Vendan Yojana
- World Water Day
- Classical Dance
- 2011 Constitution-Related Question
- Literacy Rate
- Bangladesh Currency
- Gir Forest
- ICC World Cup
- 332 AD
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for the English Language
The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy to moderate level. Check out the topic-wise English Language analysis below:
|
Shift I
|
Shift II
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Number of Questions
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Reading Comprehension
|
7
|
Moderate
|
6
|
Moderate
|
Filler
|
5
|
Easy
|
5
|
Easy
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Easy
|
5
|
Easy
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
5
|
Easy
|
5
|
Easy
|
Mis-Spelt
|
5
|
Easy
|
4
|
Easy
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for the Numerical Ability
The level of questions asked in the Numerical Ability was easy to moderate level. Check out the topic-wise Numerical Ability analysis below:
|
Shift I
|
Shift II
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Number of Questions
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level
|
Line Based DI
|
5
|
Easy
|
5
|
Easy
|
Arithmetic
|
7
|
Moderate
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Wrong Number Series
|
5
|
Easy
|
5
|
Easy
|
Simplification
|
5
|
Easy
|
5
|
Easy
|
Caselet
|
3
|
Moderate
|
3
|
Moderate
|
Approximation
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
Moderate
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks
Based on FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis, we have shared below the expected cut-off marks for the reference of the candidates.
|
Category
|
FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
71-74
|
OBC
|
68-70
|
SC
|
64-67
|
ST
|
61-62
We hope this article on FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis was helpful for our readers. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks of the exam in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will ace all the selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.