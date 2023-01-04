FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis 2022-23: Check Expected Cutoff, Question Paper with Answers

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis 2022-23: Download the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Analysis for all the sections here. Also, check the overall good number of attempts, expected cutoff, and question paper with answers here!

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis 2022-23: The Food Corporation of India conducted the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam on January 1st, 2022. The FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam is scheduled to be held on the 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st, and 29th of January 2023. Candidates who have attempted the exam have shared their feedback and experiences. So, it is important to check out the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis to get insights into the overall difficulty level of the exam.

Download FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Exam Pattern with Syllabus PDF

The corporation is expected to release the official answer key for Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam in the coming days. Then, the candidates can download the official answer key PDF from the official website. It is advised to check the website regularly for the latest news related to the release of the answer key and results of the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam 2022.

Check FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts 2023 Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Pattern 2022

The Phase-I of the online exam consists of Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).

As per FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Marking Scheme, 1 mark is awarded for every correct answer and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each incorrect answer in the exam.

The marks obtained in Phase-I will not be reckoned with in the final merit ranking.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Version English Language 25 25 15 minutes English Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual Numerical Aptitude 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual General Studies 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual Total 100 100 60 minutes

Check FCI Manager Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks 2022

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Overall Difficulty Level

The candidates who have attempted the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Have a look at the table to get an idea of the difficulty level and the number of good attempts of all the sections in the Phase 1 exam.

Shift I Shift II Subject FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Number of Good Attempts FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Number of Good Attempts English Language Easy-Moderate 20-22 22-24 Easy-Moderate Reasoning Ability Easy-Moderate 21-23 23-24 Easy-Moderate Numerical Aptitude Easy-Moderate 19-20 21-22 Easy-Moderate General Studies Easy-Moderate 22-23 20-22 Easy-Moderate Total Easy-Moderate 82-88 86-92 Easy-Moderate

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Phase 1 exam was easy to moderate level. Get all the section-wise analysis of the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Check FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam Preparation Tips

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability

The level of questions asked in Reasoning Ability was majorly easy. As per the feedback, a total of 5 questions were asked about the Uncertain Puzzle. Get the topic-wise analysis below:

Shift I Shift II FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics Number of Questions FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Number of Questions FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Puzzle and Seating Arrangement 15 Easy 15 Easy Chinese Coding 5 Easy 1 Easy Odd One Out 1 Moderate - - Inequality 3 Easy - - Pair Formation 1 Easy 1 Easy Alphanumeric Series - - 1 Easy Syllogism - - 3 Moderate

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for General Studies

The level of questions asked in General Studies was easy to moderate. Check out the FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 questions asked in General Studies below:

Cruise

National Animal

Demonetisation

Natural Fibre

Sugar Export Rank

Milk Mission

Natural Acid

Calcium Hydroxide Common Name

Conductor Based Question

Method Of silk

Shah Jahan is the Successor of

Krishna River

Largest State

Hampi

Sufi Sant of Ancient Time

Vay Vendan Yojana

World Water Day

Classical Dance

2011 Constitution-Related Question

Literacy Rate

Bangladesh Currency

Gir Forest

ICC World Cup

332 AD

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for the English Language

The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy to moderate level. Check out the topic-wise English Language analysis below:

Shift I Shift II FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics Number of Questions FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Number of Questions FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Reading Comprehension 7 Moderate 6 Moderate Filler 5 Easy 5 Easy Error Detection 5 Easy 5 Easy Sentence Rearrangement 5 Easy 5 Easy Mis-Spelt 5 Easy 4 Easy

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis for the Numerical Ability

The level of questions asked in the Numerical Ability was easy to moderate level. Check out the topic-wise Numerical Ability analysis below:

Shift I Shift II FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Topics Number of Questions FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Number of Questions FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Level Line Based DI 5 Easy 5 Easy Arithmetic 7 Moderate 3 Moderate Wrong Number Series 5 Easy 5 Easy Simplification 5 Easy 5 Easy Caselet 3 Moderate 3 Moderate Approximation - - 4 Moderate

FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis, we have shared below the expected cut-off marks for the reference of the candidates.

Category FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Expected Cut Off Marks General 71-74 OBC 68-70 SC 64-67 ST 61-62

We hope this article on FCI Assistant Grade AG-3 Exam Analysis was helpful for our readers. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks of the exam in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will ace all the selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.