FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts Recruitment 2023: Check Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts Recruitment 2023 Salary: Know about the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts 2023 Salary details. Check the pay scale, the job profile of various posts, and the promotion policy under FCI Assistant Grade 3 Recruitment.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts Salary: The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts Salary & Pay Scale for various posts on their official website. Candidates should be familiar with the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Salary in order to avoid any confusion after the appointment. Recently, the corporation has released the application form for the posts of J.E. (Civil Engineering), J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering), AG-III (General), AG-III (Accounts), AG-III (Technical), etc. The Phase 1 exam started from January 1st, 2023.

Thus, the candidates should also check the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Job Profile to find out whether they will be able to perform the roles & responsibilities assigned by the seniors. In this blog, we have shared complete details on the FCI Assistant Grade 3 Posts Salary including the pay scale, the job profile of various posts, and the promotion policy.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Salary Structure 2023

The selected candidates will receive the FCI Assistant Grade 3 salary in the pay scale of Rs 28200-Rs 79200. All the Assistant Grade 3 posts carry IDA pattern pay scales and usual allowances like HRA, other allowances to the tune of 32% of the Basic Salary such as Cafeteria Approach, etc.

Thus, the FCI Assistant Grade 3 annual package would range between Rs 5 lakh- Rs 8 lakh per annum approximately. The Gross emoluments would differ depending upon the place of posting. All appointments will be as per the rules and regulations of the Corporation in force from time to time.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Perks & Allowance

Along with the basic FCI Assistant Grade 3 Salary, the candidates will also receive certain benefits & allowances that shall be applicable according to the rules of the Corporation as amended from time to time. The list of FCI Assistant Grade 3 Allowances & benefits are shared below:

House Rent Allowances

Dress Allowance

Lunch Allowance

Children Education Allowance

Entertainment Allowance

Cafeteria Approach

CPF

Gratuity

Leave Travel Concessions

Leave Encashment

Medical reimbursement

Pension

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Job Profile 2023

All the candidates will be required to perform all the assigned duties & tasks from the date of joining the profile. The FCI Assistant Grade 3 Job Profile for various posts is shared below:

Post Name FCI Assistant Grade 3 Job Profile Assistant Grade 3 General Draft letters & maintain the files daily.

Review the postal services like verifying that the details on the posts are clearly specified or not. Assistant Grade 3 Depot Provide assistance to the seniors in the godown tasks like keeping the register to record the timing of the godown, supervising juniors, etc.

Maintaining all the records of the Godown. Assistant Grade 3 Accounts Draft Simple Letters.

Provide assistance to the seniors in keeping records of financial activity. Assistant Grade 3 Technical Perform numerous chemical tests to review the grain quality and moisture in the food grains.

Provide assistance to the seniors for conducting surprise assessments in the godowns and also safeguard the grains stored in the godown.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Probation Period

The candidates selected for the FCI Assistant Grade 3 post will be on probation for one year after joining the post. During the probationary period, the employees will be assessed based on their performance, professional nature, and other factors before getting confirmed as permanent employees in the corporation. After completion of the probation period, the candidates will get various perks & allowances along with the basic FCI Assistant Grade 3 Salary.

FCI Assistant Grade 3 Promotion Policy 2023

The candidates selected for the FCI Assistant Grade 3 post will get immense career growth & job opportunities after joining the post. They will also get the chance to appear in the in-house exams in order to get promoted to higher positions. The FCI promotion hierarchy is as follows:

Deputy General Manager

Assistant General Manager

Manager

Assistant Grade I

Assistant Grade II

Assistant Grade III

We hope this article on FCI Assistant Grade 3 Salary & Job Profile was informative for our readers. Candidates should stay updated with the salary & job profile to avoid confusion after the appointment and determine whether they will be able to perform the roles & responsibilities assigned by the seniors.