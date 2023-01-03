SSC CGL Skill Test on 4th & 5th Jan 2023: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL Skill Test on 4th & 5th Jan 2023: Check the Exam Pattern, Syllabus, marking scheme, and important topics of the SSC CGL Skill Test to be held on 4th & 5th January 2023.

SSC CGL Skill Test on 4th & 5th Jan 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2023 for the Skill Test on the official website. Recently, the commission has concluded the SSC CGL Tier I exam from December 1 to December 13, 2022. The online application window link was activated from September 17 to October 13 on the official website.

After the release of the SSC CGL Tier I exam, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the Tier II exam. The SSC CGL Tier-II includes Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III. Paper-I is compulsory for all the posts. Also, Paper, I contain a Skill Test round, i.e., Computer Knowledge Module and Data Entry Speed Test Module (Section III). All eligible and interested aspirants should be well-versed with the SSC CGL Skill Test Exam Pattern to understand the exam structure and marking scheme announced by the commission.

Furthermore, candidates should be well versed with the official exam syllabus along with the section-wise topic relevant to the SSC CGL Tier II exam. With the help of the SSC CGL syllabus and exam strategy, they can crack this round in a single attempt.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern for Skill Test

The SSC CGL Tier-II comprises three papers, i.e., Paper-I, Paper-II, and Paper-III. Paper-I is compulsory for all the posts.

The Skill Test is a part of the Paper I of the SSC CGL Tier II exam. The Skill Test includes Computer Knowledge Test & Data Entry Speed Test.

As per SSC CGL Skill Test Marking Scheme, the Module-I (Computer Knowledge Test) of Section-III of Paper-I of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

The Computer Knowledge Test is compulsory but qualifying in nature.

The Module II of Section III of Paper-I includes conducting a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) for 15 minutes duration in Session II on the same day.

The “Data Entry Speed Test” (DEST) Skill Test will be held for a passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions for 15 (fifteen) minutes duration.

The DEST will be compulsory for all the posts; however, it will be qualifying in nature.

The OH candidates will be eligible for exemption from attempting DEST, provided such candidates produce a certificate in the prescribed format from the competent Medical Authority.

The SSC CGL Skill Test Exam Pattern is shared below:

Paper Session Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Time allowed Paper-I Session-I Section-III: Module-I: Computer Knowledge Module 20 20*3 = 60 15 Minutes (for each module) (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Session-II (15 minutes) Section-III: Module-II: Data Entry Speed Test Module One Data Entry Task -

SSC CGL Syllabus 2023 for Skill Test

Candidates who will write the SSC CGL Tier II exam must be familiar with the official syllabus PDF of the Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I (Computer Proficiency). They should download the official copy of the SSC CGL syllabus to get insights into the subject-wise topics important for the exam.

Section SSC CGL Skill Test Topics Computer Basics Organization of a computer, Central Processing Unit (CPU), input/ output devices, computer memory, memory organization, back- up devices, PORTs, Windows Explorer. Keyboard shortcuts. Software Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word, MS Excel and PowerPoint, etc. Working with the Internet and e-mails Web Browsing & Searching, Downloading & Uploading, Managing an E-mail Account, and e-Banking. Basics of networking and cyber security Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojans, etc.), and preventive measures

After knowing about the exam pattern and syllabus for the SSC CGL Skill Test exam discussed above, candidates should build the right approach to crack the upcoming exam. Solve previous question papers and mock tests as many as possible to perform well for the exam.