SSC CGL Expected Cutoff Marks 2022: Check Postwise Previous Years' Tier-1 Exam Scores

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks: SSC CGL Cut-Off plays an important role in determining the success of the candidates.  The SSC CGL 2022 is conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022. After the CBT Tier I exam is conducted successfully, the candidates search for the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, the candidates can go through the previous year's cut-off to get insights into changes in the exam trends and overall competition level.

Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days

The commission will declare the SSC CGL cut-off marks in a PDF file for all the categories. These cut-off marks are also usually determined on the basis of certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we have discussed the details of SSC CGL's previous cut-off marks along with the factors determining the same and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022

The commission is still conducting this year’s SSC CGL exam. As per the feedback of the candidates, the question asked in this computer-based exam are easy to moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC CGL cut-off for this year will change around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Go through the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.

Posts Except for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

General

145 to 150 Marks

EWS

145 to 150 Marks

OBC

140 to 145 Marks

SC

120 to 125 Marks

ST

110 to 115 Marks

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

General

175 to 180 Marks

EWS

175 to 180 Marks

OBC

170 to 175 Marks

SC

160 to 165 Marks

ST

155 to 160 Marks

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off

General

165 to 170 Marks

EWS

160 to 165 Marks

OBC

155 to 160 Marks

SC

140 to 150 Marks

ST

120 to 125 Marks

SSC CGL Previous Cut-Off Marks 2021

The commission declares the post-wise SSC CGL cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. Going by the previous trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be declared only after the announcement of the result. Familiarity with the previous year's cut-off marks will help them to get a fair idea of the exam level. Check out the post-wise SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

For the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

136.76166

2062

ST

131.61117

989

OBC

153.36633

3738

EWS

156.80136

1513

UR

159.07699

2162

OH

124.29269

207

HH

101.81933

150

Others-PWD

65.27562

150

Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

139.09377

803

ST

125.58731

784

OBC

162.48375

669

EWS

162.48375

490

UR

162.48375

790

Statistical Investigator Gr. II

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

75.77920

5694

ST

62.81674

3243

OBC

95.11560

10496

EWS

104.63758

3544

UR

114.84987

4026

OH

47.42084

582

HH

40.00000

199

VH

40.00000

179

Others-PWD

40.00000

69

All other posts

Category

Cut-off Marks

Candidates available

SC

94.58598

22355

ST

81.52690

12784

OBC

117.87106

32563

EWS

109.64915

17979

UR

130.18384

15904

ESM

42.54780

7897

OH

77.22326

1792

HH

40.00000

1359

VH

64.77883

841

Others-PWD

40.00000

374

Factors Affecting the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022

There are certain factors that are considered while estimating the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks of the exam. Some of the important factors are shared below:

  • Number of Candidates attempting the exam
  • Total Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty level of Exam
  • Marks Obtained in exam
  • Category of Candidates

SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2022

Candidates who will secure the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks Tier I computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

All other categories

20%

SSC CGL Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC CGL recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e., Tier I & Tier II exam. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final allotment of posts will be made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of Posts/ Departments opted by the candidates and once a post is assigned, no change of posts will be made by the commission due to non-fulfillment of any post-specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.

Cracking SSC CGL recruitment is no cakewalk. With the right preparation strategy, determination, and books you can definitely clear the SSC CGL cut-off marks. Upon obtaining more than the exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Tier II exam.

FAQ

Q1. What are the factors responsible for determining the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022?

Some of the factors responsible for influencing the SSC CGL cut-off marks are the number of aspirants, the total number of vacancies, exam level, categories, etc.

Q2. What would be the minimum qualifying marks for the UR category in the SSC CGL Exam?

The minimum qualifying mark for the UR category is 30% marks to ace the SSC CGL Exam.

Q3. What is Next after the declaration of the SSC CGL cut-off marks 2022?

After the SSC CGL cut-off is announced, all the qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the next selection round - Tier II stage.

