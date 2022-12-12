SSC CGL Expected Cutoff Marks 2022: Check Postwise Previous Years' Tier-1 Exam Scores

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks: SSC CGL Cut-Off plays an important role in determining the success of the candidates. The SSC CGL 2022 is conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022. After the CBT Tier I exam is conducted successfully, the candidates search for the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, the candidates can go through the previous year's cut-off to get insights into changes in the exam trends and overall competition level.
The commission will declare the SSC CGL cut-off marks in a PDF file for all the categories. These cut-off marks are also usually determined on the basis of certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we have discussed the details of SSC CGL's previous cut-off marks along with the factors determining the same and minimum qualifying marks.
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022
The commission is still conducting this year’s SSC CGL exam. As per the feedback of the candidates, the question asked in this computer-based exam are easy to moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC CGL cut-off for this year will change around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Go through the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.
|
Posts Except for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
145 to 150 Marks
|
EWS
|
145 to 150 Marks
|
OBC
|
140 to 145 Marks
|
SC
|
120 to 125 Marks
|
ST
|
110 to 115 Marks
|
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
175 to 180 Marks
|
EWS
|
175 to 180 Marks
|
OBC
|
170 to 175 Marks
|
SC
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
ST
|
155 to 160 Marks
|
Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off
|
General
|
165 to 170 Marks
|
EWS
|
160 to 165 Marks
|
OBC
|
155 to 160 Marks
|
SC
|
140 to 150 Marks
|
ST
|
120 to 125 Marks
SSC CGL Previous Cut-Off Marks 2021
The commission declares the post-wise SSC CGL cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. Going by the previous trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be declared only after the announcement of the result. Familiarity with the previous year's cut-off marks will help them to get a fair idea of the exam level. Check out the post-wise SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.
|
For the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
136.76166
|
2062
|
ST
|
131.61117
|
989
|
OBC
|
153.36633
|
3738
|
EWS
|
156.80136
|
1513
|
UR
|
159.07699
|
2162
|
OH
|
124.29269
|
207
|
HH
|
101.81933
|
150
|
Others-PWD
|
65.27562
|
150
|
Junior Statistical Officer
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
139.09377
|
803
|
ST
|
125.58731
|
784
|
OBC
|
162.48375
|
669
|
EWS
|
162.48375
|
490
|
UR
|
162.48375
|
790
|
Statistical Investigator Gr. II
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
75.77920
|
5694
|
ST
|
62.81674
|
3243
|
OBC
|
95.11560
|
10496
|
EWS
|
104.63758
|
3544
|
UR
|
114.84987
|
4026
|
OH
|
47.42084
|
582
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
199
|
VH
|
40.00000
|
179
|
Others-PWD
|
40.00000
|
69
|
All other posts
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Candidates available
|
SC
|
94.58598
|
22355
|
ST
|
81.52690
|
12784
|
OBC
|
117.87106
|
32563
|
EWS
|
109.64915
|
17979
|
UR
|
130.18384
|
15904
|
ESM
|
42.54780
|
7897
|
OH
|
77.22326
|
1792
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
1359
|
VH
|
64.77883
|
841
|
Others-PWD
|
40.00000
|
374
Factors Affecting the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022
There are certain factors that are considered while estimating the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks of the exam. Some of the important factors are shared below:
- Number of Candidates attempting the exam
- Total Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty level of Exam
- Marks Obtained in exam
- Category of Candidates
SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2022
Candidates who will secure the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks Tier I computer-based examinations are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
20%
SSC CGL Final Merit List
The selection process for the SSC CGL recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e., Tier I & Tier II exam. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final allotment of posts will be made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of Posts/ Departments opted by the candidates and once a post is assigned, no change of posts will be made by the commission due to non-fulfillment of any post-specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.
Cracking SSC CGL recruitment is no cakewalk. With the right preparation strategy, determination, and books you can definitely clear the SSC CGL cut-off marks. Upon obtaining more than the exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Tier II exam.