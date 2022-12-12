SSC CGL Expected Cutoff Marks 2022: Check Postwise Previous Years' Tier-1 Exam Scores

SSC CGL 2022 Expected & Previous Cut-Off Marks: Get the post-wise cut-off marks for the exam. Also, learn about the factors influencing the cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks: SSC CGL Cut-Off plays an important role in determining the success of the candidates. The SSC CGL 2022 is conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022. After the CBT Tier I exam is conducted successfully, the candidates search for the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks. This year's cut-off marks are not yet announced. Meanwhile, the candidates can go through the previous year's cut-off to get insights into changes in the exam trends and overall competition level.

The commission will declare the SSC CGL cut-off marks in a PDF file for all the categories. These cut-off marks are also usually determined on the basis of certain factors such as the number of applicants, categories, etc. In this article, we have discussed the details of SSC CGL's previous cut-off marks along with the factors determining the same and minimum qualifying marks.

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022

The commission is still conducting this year’s SSC CGL exam. As per the feedback of the candidates, the question asked in this computer-based exam are easy to moderate level. Hence, we can expect the SSC CGL cut-off for this year will change around +/-5 to 10% of the last year's cut-off. Go through the post-wise SSC CGL expected cut-off marks for reference purposes.

Posts Except for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off General 145 to 150 Marks EWS 145 to 150 Marks OBC 140 to 145 Marks SC 120 to 125 Marks ST 110 to 115 Marks Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off General 175 to 180 Marks EWS 175 to 180 Marks OBC 170 to 175 Marks SC 160 to 165 Marks ST 155 to 160 Marks Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off General 165 to 170 Marks EWS 160 to 165 Marks OBC 155 to 160 Marks SC 140 to 150 Marks ST 120 to 125 Marks

SSC CGL Previous Cut-Off Marks 2021

The commission declares the post-wise SSC CGL cut-off marks for all the categories on the official website. Going by the previous trends, the cut-off marks PDF will be declared only after the announcement of the result. Familiarity with the previous year's cut-off marks will help them to get a fair idea of the exam level. Check out the post-wise SSC CGL Previous Year Cut-Off marks for reference purposes.

For the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 136.76166 2062 ST 131.61117 989 OBC 153.36633 3738 EWS 156.80136 1513 UR 159.07699 2162 OH 124.29269 207 HH 101.81933 150 Others-PWD 65.27562 150 Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 139.09377 803 ST 125.58731 784 OBC 162.48375 669 EWS 162.48375 490 UR 162.48375 790 Statistical Investigator Gr. II Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 75.77920 5694 ST 62.81674 3243 OBC 95.11560 10496 EWS 104.63758 3544 UR 114.84987 4026 OH 47.42084 582 HH 40.00000 199 VH 40.00000 179 Others-PWD 40.00000 69 All other posts Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 94.58598 22355 ST 81.52690 12784 OBC 117.87106 32563 EWS 109.64915 17979 UR 130.18384 15904 ESM 42.54780 7897 OH 77.22326 1792 HH 40.00000 1359 VH 64.77883 841 Others-PWD 40.00000 374

Factors Affecting the SSC CGL Cut-Off Marks 2022

There are certain factors that are considered while estimating the SSC CGL Cut-Off marks of the exam. Some of the important factors are shared below:

Number of Candidates attempting the exam

Total Number of Vacancies

Difficulty level of Exam

Marks Obtained in exam

Category of Candidates

SSC CGL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2022

Candidates who will secure the SSC CGL minimum qualifying marks will be shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks Tier I computer-based examinations are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20%

SSC CGL Final Merit List

The selection process for the SSC CGL recruitment is a two-tier process, i.e., Tier I & Tier II exam. All the candidates qualified in both rounds will be shortlisted for the Document Verification round along with the photocopies and original documents. The final allotment of posts will be made on the basis of merit-cum-preferences of Posts/ Departments opted by the candidates and once a post is assigned, no change of posts will be made by the commission due to non-fulfillment of any post-specific requirements of physical/ medical/ educational standards.

Cracking SSC CGL recruitment is no cakewalk. With the right preparation strategy, determination, and books you can definitely clear the SSC CGL cut-off marks. Upon obtaining more than the exam cut-off marks, you will be shortlisted for the Tier II exam.