SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023: Check CBE Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023: Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Computer Based Exam pattern, preparation tips, and strategy to excel in the exam.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023
SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023: The right SSC GD Constable exam preparation tips can help candidates ace the computer-based test in one go. The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications to hire eligible candidates for the various posts including Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF),  Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). The SSC GD Constable selection process exam comprises stages like Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The SSC GD Constable CBE exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 10 to February 14, 2023. As the CBE exam is around the corner, the candidates are advised to adhere to the best preparation techniques & approaches to crack the exam with high scores. Hence, we have compiled the expert-recommended SSC GD Constable exam preparation tips for candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Check SSC GD Constable 24369 Vacancy Details 2022

Analyze the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates must go through the SSC GD Constable exam pattern before starting their preparation to know the paper format and marking scheme defined by the commission. The SSC GD Constable exam pattern for Computer Based Test is shared below:

  • The computer-based test consists of Objective Multiple Choice Type questions.
  • The medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi only.
  • As per the SSC GD Constable, each question carries 2 marks and there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence and Reasoning

20 

40

60 minutes

General Knowledge and General Awareness

20 

40

Elementary Mathematics

20 

40

English/ Hindi

20 

40

How to crack SSC GD Constable Exam 2022?

As the SSC GD Constable CBE exam is approaching, candidates should plan the right exam strategy to achieve the best scores. Mentioned below are the SSC GD Constable exam preparation to provide expert guidance to all the aspirants who are going to write the upcoming recruitment exam:

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Updates
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Result & Cutoff Marks
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result
Check Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable
Check SSC GD Constable Profile, Promotion & Salary for Female Candidates
Check SSC GD Constable Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)
Check SSC GD Constable Job Posting Details

Know Important SSC GD Constable Topics

The first SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy is that the candidates should go through all the important topics prescribed in the official SSC GD Constable syllabus. This will help them to understand and focus on the topics from which questions can be asked in CBE. The list of important topics is as follows:

Subject

SSC GD Constable Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Arithmetic Number series, 

Non-verbal series

Spatial orientation

Similarities and differences

Spatial visualization

Visual memory

Coding and Decoding, etc

General Knowledge and General Awareness

Sports

Economic Scene

General Polity

Geography

History

Culture

Indian Constitution, Scientific Research etc.

Elementary Mathematics

Number Systems

Fundamental arithmetical operations

Percentages

Profit and Loss

Discount

Computation of Whole Numbers

Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between Numbers

Ratio and Proportion

Interest

Ratio and Time

Mensuration

Time and Distance

Averages

Time and Work, etc.

English/ Hindi

Spot the Error

Para jumbles

Antonyms

Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/Homonyms

Idioms & Phrases

One Word Substitution

Active/Passive Voice

Improvement of Sentences

Reading Comprehension, etc

Create Proper Time Table

Candidates should prepare the study schedule based on the syllabus and stick to it till the entire recruitment process is concluded successfully. The SSC GD Constable study schedule should include practice & revision sessions to remember details for a definite period.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Updates
Check SSC GD Constable Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Read Newspaper

One should build a habit of going through newspapers and current affairs magazines on a daily basis. This will help them to learn about all the current events happening across the country and also help them to learn new work and brush up on their vocabulary skills. 

Solve Previous Year's Papers

The next SSC GD Constable preparation tip is to solve old question papers to analyze the progress of their preparation. Also, it will help them to understand the type and level of questions asked in CBE and then they can align their preparation with the actual exam structure accordingly.

Prepare Short Notes for Revision!

Next, SSC GD Constable Exam Preparation Strategy is that the candidates should create short notes for all the SSC GD Constable topics while studying them. This will be helpful in the last-minute revision as they can revise the complete syllabus by just going through the short notes. 

We hope this article was useful for the aspirants. Candidates must follow the right SSC GD Constable exam preparation tips & tricks to stand out. Also, keep revising all the important topics to score high in the exam.

FAQ

Q1 How many questions will be asked in SSC GD Constable CBE exam 2022?

A total of 80 Objective Type questions will be asked in the SSC GD Constable CBE exam.

Q2. What is the exam duration for the SSC GD Constable CBE Exam 2022?

The duration for the SSC GD Constable CBE exam is 60 minutes.

Q3 What is the best preparation tip to ace the SSC GD Constable CBE Exam?

The best SSC GD Constable exam preparation tips are to analyze the exam syllabus, clear basic concepts, and attempt mock tests to keep track of the progress of their preparation.

Take Free Online SSC Constable (GD) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play