SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023: Check CBE Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Begins on 10th Jan 2023: The right SSC GD Constable exam preparation tips can help candidates ace the computer-based test in one go. The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications to hire eligible candidates for the various posts including Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR). The SSC GD Constable selection process exam comprises stages like Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

The SSC GD Constable CBE exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 10 to February 14, 2023. As the CBE exam is around the corner, the candidates are advised to adhere to the best preparation techniques & approaches to crack the exam with high scores. Hence, we have compiled the expert-recommended SSC GD Constable exam preparation tips for candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Analyze the SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates must go through the SSC GD Constable exam pattern before starting their preparation to know the paper format and marking scheme defined by the commission. The SSC GD Constable exam pattern for Computer Based Test is shared below:

The computer-based test consists of Objective Multiple Choice Type questions.

The medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi only.

As per the SSC GD Constable, each question carries 2 marks and there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 20 40 60 minutes General Knowledge and General Awareness 20 40 Elementary Mathematics 20 40 English/ Hindi 20 40

How to crack SSC GD Constable Exam 2022?

As the SSC GD Constable CBE exam is approaching, candidates should plan the right exam strategy to achieve the best scores. Mentioned below are the SSC GD Constable exam preparation to provide expert guidance to all the aspirants who are going to write the upcoming recruitment exam:

Know Important SSC GD Constable Topics

The first SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy is that the candidates should go through all the important topics prescribed in the official SSC GD Constable syllabus. This will help them to understand and focus on the topics from which questions can be asked in CBE. The list of important topics is as follows:

Subject SSC GD Constable Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Arithmetic Number series, Non-verbal series Spatial orientation Similarities and differences Spatial visualization Visual memory Coding and Decoding, etc General Knowledge and General Awareness Sports Economic Scene General Polity Geography History Culture Indian Constitution, Scientific Research etc. Elementary Mathematics Number Systems Fundamental arithmetical operations Percentages Profit and Loss Discount Computation of Whole Numbers Decimals and Fractions and the relationship between Numbers Ratio and Proportion Interest Ratio and Time Mensuration Time and Distance Averages Time and Work, etc. English/ Hindi Spot the Error Para jumbles Antonyms Spellings/Detecting Mis-spelt words Fill in the Blanks Synonyms/Homonyms Idioms & Phrases One Word Substitution Active/Passive Voice Improvement of Sentences Reading Comprehension, etc

Create Proper Time Table

Candidates should prepare the study schedule based on the syllabus and stick to it till the entire recruitment process is concluded successfully. The SSC GD Constable study schedule should include practice & revision sessions to remember details for a definite period.

Read Newspaper

One should build a habit of going through newspapers and current affairs magazines on a daily basis. This will help them to learn about all the current events happening across the country and also help them to learn new work and brush up on their vocabulary skills.

Solve Previous Year's Papers

The next SSC GD Constable preparation tip is to solve old question papers to analyze the progress of their preparation. Also, it will help them to understand the type and level of questions asked in CBE and then they can align their preparation with the actual exam structure accordingly.

Prepare Short Notes for Revision!

Next, SSC GD Constable Exam Preparation Strategy is that the candidates should create short notes for all the SSC GD Constable topics while studying them. This will be helpful in the last-minute revision as they can revise the complete syllabus by just going through the short notes.

We hope this article was useful for the aspirants. Candidates must follow the right SSC GD Constable exam preparation tips & tricks to stand out. Also, keep revising all the important topics to score high in the exam.