Govt Exam Calendar for July 2022: Upcoming UGC NET, REET, SSC MTS & Havaldar, RRB NTPC, UPSC CMS, DSSSB TGT Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for July 2022: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of July 2022 - UGC NET, REET, SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN, RRB NTPC, UPSC CMS, DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2022 Exams.

Govt Exam Calendar for July 2022: This month, will witness some major SSC, Railways, UPSC, State PCS, Banking, Teaching, Defence & Other Govt exams. These exams are going to be held by the different exam conducting authorities. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of July 2022:

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates RBI Grade B DEPR/DSIM Phase-1 2022 Exam 2nd July 2022 JSSC JE 2022 Exam 3rd July 2022 MPPSC AE 2022 Exam 3rd July 2022 SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Tier-1 Exam 5th to 22nd July 2022 UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam 08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, 14 August 2022 Rajasthan VDO 2022 Mains Exam 9th July 2022 UPSSSC ITI Instructor 2022 Recruitment Exam 17th July 2022 UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2022 17th July 2022 Tripura TRB 2022 STSE Exam 17th July 2022 REET 2022 Exam 23rd & 24th July 2022 UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam 24th July 2022 Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) JE/AE 2022 Exam 24th July 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam 28th July 2022 RRB NTPC CBAT Exam (CEN 01/2019) 30th July 2022 JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Exam 31st July 2022 UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 31st July 2022 DSSSB Drawing Teacher 2022 Exam 1st to 30th July 2022 (Tentative) DSSSB TGT Posts 2022 Exam

Let’s look at the details of the major upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of July 2022:

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Tier-1 Exam

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 (CBE) Exam from 5th July to 22nd July 2022. SSC will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Posts (3698 Vacancies) and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance (3603 Vacancies).

NTA UGC NET June 2022 & Dec 2021 Exam

UGC NET 2022 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 8th July to 14th August 2022 in 82 subjects at different Exam Centers across India to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only in various Indian Universities/ Colleges/ Institutions recognized by UGC.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Exam for Station Master & Traffic Assistant Posts

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 6 & 4 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 30th July 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions.

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam

RBI Grade B DEPR/DSIM Phase-1 Exam will be held on 2nd July 2022. The Reserve Bank of India will be recruiting eligible candidates for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers - General, RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the exam dates of the UP Lekhpal 2022 (Rajasva Lekhpal) Mains Exam. As per the revised notices released, UP Lekhpal 2021 Exam has been postponed to 24th July 2022 for recruiting around 8085 vacancies for Revenue Department.

UPSC Combined Medical Service (CMS) 2022 Exam

UPSC Combined Medical Service (CMS) written exam will be held on 17th July 2022. UPSC CMS written exam will be conducted as Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type papers. The candidates will take the written examination in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration.

Tripura TRB 2022 Recruitment Exam

The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura will be conducting the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 on 17th July 2022 for eligible Indian nationals to fill up 200 vacancies of Special Educator under the Secondary Education Directorate, Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura.

JSSC JE 2022 Exam

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is set to conduct the JSSC JE recruitment exam for a total of 1289 vacancies. Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) of Jharkhand State has announced the exam date by the notification to conduct the JSSC Junior Engineer ( JE ) Exam 2022 i.e. Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination ( JDLCCE ) 2021 – 2022 for the recruitment of Junior Electrical Engineer, Junior Civil Engineer, Junior Mechanical Engineer, And Junior Agriculture Engineer. According to JSSC official notification, JSSC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2022 will be held on 3rd July 2022.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct a written exam on 28th July 2022 to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Drawing Teacher Posts 2022 Exam

The written examination for DSSSB Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) & Drawing Teacher Posts is scheduled to be held between 1st to 31st July 2022 tentatively. The exact dates will be announced shortly by DSSSB on its official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/