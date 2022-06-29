RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Exam Dates OUT: Computer Based Aptitude Test for Station Master & Traffic Assistant Posts

RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Exam Station Master & Traffic Assistant Posts: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 6 & 4 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 30th July 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) for Levels 6 & 4 was held on 9th and 10th May 2022. The result of CBT-2 was published on the official Websites of RRBs on 8th June 2022. The CBAT Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format (Annexure VI of CEN 01/2019), at the time of entry for CBM, failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the CBAT.

RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment process consists of Computer Based Test (CBT)-1 which will be common for all posts, CBT-2 which will be different for various posts, Typing Skill Test (TST) or Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) as per the nature of the posts and Document Verification/Medical Examination. For the ease of the candidates, we are providing the details of the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) which is part of the selection process for some posts under RRB NTPC 2022 Recruitment.

RRB NTPC 2022 Posts that require CBAT

Let’s first look at the various posts under which candidates are required to qualify for the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT):

RRB NTPC 2022 Posts involving Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Name of Graduate Posts Number of Vacancies Level in 7th CPC Station Master 6865 6 Traffic Assistant 161 4

Eligibility for RRB NTPC Posts Requiring Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

RRB NTPC 2022 Posts involving Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) S. No. Name of the Graduate Post Eligibility 1 Station Master Degree from its recognized university and equivalent 2 Traffic Assistant

For 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 (Graduate level Posts), the Date of Birth of candidates should be between the dates given below (both dates inclusive):

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted only for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master on 30th July 2022:

RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 Exam Pattern CBAT Pattern The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking in CBAT. Candidates are advised to visit the websites of RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in - > Directorates->Psycho Technical Directorate ->Guidelines for Aptitude Test) for question patterns and other details of CBAT Qualifying Marks The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category i.e. irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/ EWS/ PwBD/ Ex-SM and no relaxation in the minimum T- Score is permissible. Shortlisting of Candidates Candidates equal to 8 times the number of vacancies of Station Master (SM)/ Traffic Assistant (TA) for each of the communities i.e. UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST and EWS (including ExSM) shall be shortlisted for CBAT based on their performance in 2nd Stage CBT from among the candidates who have opted for the post of SM/TA.

Note:

Based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT, candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.