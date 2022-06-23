Indian Railway Northeast Frontier Recruitment 2022: Know How to Apply Online, Eligibility, Selection Process for 5636 Vacancies

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Indian Railways have invited online applications eligible candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway against 5636 slots. Candidates can submit their applications online only on RRC/NFR’s website www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Below are important dates for Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment:

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Dates Notification Release Date 30th May 2022 Online Application Opening Date 1st June 2022 (11:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 30th June 2022 (10:00 PM)

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment Cell

Candidates should note and take cognizance of the fact that this is a Centralized Notification for engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for Northeast Frontier Railway units and Railway Recruitment Cell, Northeast Frontier Railway (RRC/NFR) has been nominated as the nodal agency for obtaining ONUNE applications from candidates and preparation of their merit list. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Units.

After preparation of the merit list, the same will be advised to respective Divisions/ Units on Northeast Frontier Railway. Document verification will be held in opted Divisions/Units, as per the mentioned in the candidate’s applications. Candidates must note that no centralized merit list will be formed.

Northeast Frontier Railway 5636 Vacancy Details

The Units along with no. of slots for apprenticeship training and addresses of the units are mentioned as under:

S. No. UNITS (Divisions/ Workshops) No. of Apprentices Addresses of the units 1 Katihar (KIR) & TDH workshop 919 Sr. Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), P.O. Katihar, Bihar 2 Alipurduar (APDJ) 522 Divisional Personnel Officer(I/C), Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), P.O. Alipurduar Junction, Dist.Alipurduar, West Bengal-736123 3 Rangiya (RNY) 551 Sr. Divisional Personnel Officer, Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), N.F. Railway, Rangiya P.O. Rangiya, Dist. Kamrup (Assam), Pin No.781354 4 Lumding (LMG), S&T/ workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/ MLG 1140 Sr.Divisional Personnel Officer , Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), P.O. Lumding Pin 782447 Assam 5 Tinsukia (TSK) 547 Divisional Personnel Officer (I/C), Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), Tinsukia, N.F.Railway, Tinsukia PIN No.786125, PO. Hijuguri, Dist Tinsukia (Assam) 6 New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN 1110 Asstt. Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Workshop Manager/ N.F.Railway Carriage &Wagon Workshop/ New Bongaigaon, PIN- 783381 7 Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS) 847 Senior Personnel Officer, NF Railway Workshop, Dibrugarh,PIN-786001 Total 5636

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 1st April 2022.

Upper Age Limit

Category Upper Age Limit SC/ST 5 Years OBC 3 Years PwD 10 Years Ex-Servicemen Additional 10 years for ex-servicemen to the extent of service rendered in Defense Forces plus 03 years provided they have put in a minimum of 6 months service at a stretch, except Ex-servicemen who have already joined the Govt. service on Civil side after availing the Ex-servicemen status for the purpose of their engagement

Minimum Education Qualification

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Copies of mark sheet & pass certificates of matriculation (10thstd), provisional certificate/National trade certificate (NTC) certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT in the case of ITI and ITI Final Mark-Sheet must be uploaded. Mere completion of the course is not sufficient. Candidates should have already passed the prescribed qualification on the date of issue of notification and the ITI pass certificate/NTC/STC should be available with them.

Northeast Frontier Railway Application Process

Candidates can submit their applications ONLINE only on RRC/NFR’s websitewww.nfrmndianrailwavs.gov.in --> General Info - Railwav Recruitment Cell GHY

Application fees (Non-refundable) –Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only)

Category Application Fees (Rs) Gen/OBC/EWS 100 SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates NIL

The payment can be made by using Debit card/ Credit card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

Candidates are required to upload their colour photograph and signature as per the specifications mentioned on the website. Other than this, candidates are required to upload the below documents:

Candidates are required to upload the legible scanned copy of the following documents:

SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet and Class-10 Pass Certificate. Certificate for proof of date of birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent certificate or mark sheet indicating date of birth or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth). Consolidated mark sheet for all semesters of the trade-in which applied /Provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks. National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT. Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable Disability certificate, in case of PWD candidate. Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, in case of candidates applied against Ex-Servicemen quota.

Production of original documents, as stated above, on the day of document verification is mandatory without which they will not be allowed to appear in the document verification. Certificates in languages other than English or Hindi should be accompanied by an attested translation in English/Hindi.

Northeast Frontier Railway Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (trade-wise, unit-wise, community-wise). The merit list in each unit will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of an average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

For the purpose of calculation of the percentage of matriculation candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or a group of subjects like best of five etc

For the purpose of calculation of the percentage of ITI marks, average marks mentioned in the consolidated statement of marks for all semesters of the trade applied/marks mentioned in the provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT will only be reckoned.

In case of false/wrong declaration of Marks, the candidature is liable to be cancelled.

Northeast Frontier Railway Final Merit List

A final merit list will be prepared unit-wise, trade wise and community-wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate, as stated above. Shortlisted candidates, thus enlisted in respective units, will be called for document verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies. Candidates finally enlisted would be subject to verification of original testimonials uploaded and production of the medical certificate as per the annexure attached.

Northeast Frontier Railway Training Period & Stipend

The candidates finally engaged will be provided Stipends at the prescribed rate as per the provision. No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangements during their training as per Apprentice Act 1961 and they will be released on completion of the training.