RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions: Download General Awareness (GA)/GK/Current Affairs Exam Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions (Download PDF): Get the memory based questions from General Awareness (GA), GK & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam held in online mode for Level 5, 3 & 2 Posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions (Download PDF): RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5, 3 & 2 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts is being held from 12th to 17th June 2022 under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK), and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-2 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 12th June 2022

1. Article 76 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 76 of the Constitution of India, 1950 carves an advisory role for Attorney General to counsel the Government in legal matters. The Attorney General is appointed by the President of India, and they hold their position as per the pleasure of the President.

2. Article 98 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 98 of the Indian constitution gives provision for the Secretariat of Parliament.

3. Capital of France:

Answer: Paris

4. What is PM MITRA Parks Scheme?

Answer: The PM MITRA scheme is inspired by the 5F vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. It aspires to fulfill the vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to position India strongly on the Global textiles map.

5. Miss Universe 2021:

Answer: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

6. Who is the Supreme leader of Indian Army?

Answer: The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

7. Pink Revolution is related to:

Answer: Pink Revolution: The boom of export and production of meat in India is the period of the Pink Revolution. It denotes the technological revolution in the poultry and meat processing sector.

8. Indian languages are in which schedule of the constitution?

Answer: The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India lists the official languages of the Republic of India.

9. What is the number of High Courts in India?

Answer: There are 25 High Courts in India

10. How many parts are there in Akbarnama?

Answer: The Akbar Nama is divided into three books: The first book dealt with Akbar's ancestors. The second recorded the events of Akbar's reign. The third is the Ain-i Akbari.

11. Which city of Karnataka was known as City of Gold in Mauryan Dynasty?

Answer: Raichur is referred to as Gold City of Karnataka, the Rice Bowl of Karnataka, the Power Station of Karnataka, and Cotton City of Karnataka.

12. Which article gives the power to Parliament to amend the Constitution?

Answer: Article 368 - The present position is that the Parliament under Article 368 can amend any part of the Constitution including the Fundamental Rights but without affecting the 'basic structure' of the Constitution. However, the Supreme Court is yet to define or clarify as to what constitutes the 'basic structure' of the Constitution.

13. Question related to 5 year Plan

14. Question related to High Yielding Variety Seeds:

Answer: High Yield Variety (HYV) seeds were developed by scientists to improve food supplies and reduce famine in developing countries. These HYV or 'miracle' seeds can produce up to ten times more crops than regular seeds on the same area of land.

15. Where the mass of the object is more?

Answer: As we know the weight of an object is equal to the mass times the acceleration of gravity i.e., w = mg. As acceleration due to gravity is maximum at poles and minimum at the equator, therefore weight of the object will be maximum at poles.

16. Inventor of WWW

Answer: Tim Berners-Lee, a British scientist, invented the World Wide Web (WWW) in 1989, while working at CERN

17. When did Aurangzeb die?

Answer: March 3, 1707

18. Who’s tomb is present in Sasaram?

Answer: The tomb of Sher Shah Suri - The tomb of Sher Shah Suri is in the Sasaram town of Bihar state, India. The tomb was built in memory of Emperor Sher Shah Suri, a Pathan from Bihar who defeated the Mughal Empire and founded the Suri Empire in northern India.

19. Which symbol is present in the Rupee 20 currency note of India?

Answer: The new (Rs 20) denomination has motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage.

20. Question related to Running Marathon

21. Which was the dynasty of Harshwardhan?

Answer: Harshavardhana was born in 590 AD to King Prabhakaravardhana of Sthaneshvara (Thanesar, Haryana). He belonged to the Pushyabhuti also called the Vardhana dynasty. Harshavardhana was an Indian Emperor, who ruled over the northern parts of India from 606 A.D to to 647 A.D. His earliest capital was Thaneswar, present-day Haryana. After his accession, King Harshavardhan united the two kingdoms of Thanesar and Kannauj. He also shifted his capital from Thanesar to Kannauj.

22. Tarapur Nuclear Power Plant:

Answer: Tarapur Atomic Power Station is located in Tarapur, Palghar, India. It was the first commercial nuclear power station built in India.

23. Amazon Rainforest is in which continent?

Answer: South America - Amazon Rainforest, large tropical rainforest occupying the drainage basin of the Amazon River and its tributaries in northern South America and covering an area of 2,300,000 square miles (6,000,000 square km).

24. Name the acid found in Lemon:

Answer: Citric acid (2-hydroxy-1,2,3-propanetricar-boxylic acid) is a weak tricarboxylic acid that is naturally concentrated in citrus fruits.

25. Question related to Corona Virus

26. Fahrenheit-related question.

27. Newtons’ 3rd Law of Motion:

Answer: Newton's third law states that when two bodies interact, they apply forces to one another that are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction. The third law is also known as the law of action and reaction.