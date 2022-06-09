RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based General Science Questions: Download Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based General Science Questions: Download memory-based questions of General Science - General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam held in online mode in May 2022.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based General Science Questions: RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-2 Exam will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board from 12th June to 17th June 2022 for Level 5, 3 and 2 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate & Undergraduate Posts. In this article we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA), General Science (GK) and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on 9th & 10th May 2022. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based General Science Questions with Answers

1. What is the best conductor of electricity?

Answer: Silver - Silver is the best conducting metal in pure form followed by copper and gold.

Its electrons are freer to move than those of the other elements. This has to do with its valence and crystal structure.

2. What do Sodium and Potassium do in human body?

Answer: Potassium and sodium are electrolytes that help your body maintain fluid and blood volume.

3. What among the following gases in the atmosphere causes acid rain?

Answer: Acid rain results when sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) and nitrogen oxides (NO X ) are emitted into the atmosphere and transported by wind and air currents

4. What is the evaporation of water through the leaves of the plants called?

Answer: Transpiration - uptake of water at the roots, transport of water through plant tissues, and release of vapor by leaves is known as transpiration.

5. Coulomb is the SI unit of:

Answer: Coulomb, unit of electric charge in the metre-kilogram-second-ampere system, the basis of the SI system of physical units. It is abbreviated as C. The coulomb is defined as the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.

6. Which element has Atomic number 30?

Answer: Zinc - Represented in the periodic table as Zn, zinc is a transition metal, grouped with cadmium and mercury. With the middling atomic number 30, it has five stable isotopes of atomic weight from the dominant zinc 64 to zinc 70, plus an extra 25 radioisotopes.

7. Question related to Vitamins:

Answer: Vitamins are organic substances that are generally classified as either fat soluble or water soluble. Fat-soluble vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K) dissolve in fat and tend to accumulate in the body.

8. Acidic and alkaline control (element used):

Answer: In chemistry, pH, historically denoting "potential of hydrogen" (or "power of hydrogen") is a scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution. Acidic solutions (solutions with higher concentrations of H+ ions) are measured to have lower pH values than basic or alkaline solutions.

9. Which hormone is present in Cork Cell?

Answer: Cork cells contain a waxy polymer called suberin (similar to cutin) that is quite resistant to water loss. The vascular cambium and cork cambium were a major evolutionary novelty.

10. Question related to Periodic Table

Answer: The periodic table is an arrangement of all the elements known to man in accordance with their increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.

11. Question related to Plant Hormone:

Answer: Plant hormones (also known as phytohormones) are organic substances that regulate plant growth and development. Plants produce a wide variety of hormones, including auxins, gibberellins (GA), abscisic acid (ABA), cytokinins (CK), salicylic acid (SA), ethylene (ET), jasmonates (JA), brassinosteroids (BR), and peptides.

12. Question related to Animal Kingdom:

Answer: Animals are eukaryotic, multicellular, species belonging to the Kingdom Animalia. Every animal has its own unique characteristics. They obtain their energy either by feeding on plants or on other animals.

13. PSLV C52 launched from:

Answer: Satish Dhawan Space Centre - The PSLV-C52 was launched from the First Launch Pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh,India. The PSLV C52 rocket carried primary payload, RISAT-1A with 2 other satellites. These will be the INSPIREsat from the IIST and the INS-2TD technology demonstrator from ISRO.

14. Chemical Name of Vitamin C:

Answer: Ascorbic Acid - Ascorbic acid is the chemical term for vitamin C. The name, ascorbic acid, is derived from the disease (meaning no) and scorbutus (scurvy), caused by a vitamin C deficiency.

15. Question-Related to Ribosome:

Answer: A ribosome is an intercellular structure made of both RNA and protein, and it is the site of protein synthesis in the cell. The ribosome reads the messenger RNA (mRNA) sequence and translates that genetic code into a specified string of amino acids, which grow into long chains that fold to form proteins.