Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions: Download GA/GK/Current Affairs Exam Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions: Download memory-based questions of Geography - General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam held in online mode in May 2022. 

Updated: Jun 7, 2022 12:37 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions: RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-2 Exam will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board from 12th June to 17th June 2022 for Level 5, 3 and 2 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate & Undergraduate Posts. In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on 9th & 10th May 2022. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Recent Stories
Check Govt Exam Calendar for June 2022
Check RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Schedule/Admit Card/City Intimation Details
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Dates Clashing with UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-2 Exam Details

Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-3 Exam Details
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-5 Exam Details

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions with Answers

On which river is the Almatti Dam situated?

Answer: Krishna River - The Almatti Dam is a dam project on the Krishna River in North Karnataka, India which was completed in July 2005. The annual electric output of the dam is 713,000,000 kilowatts (KW).

Bhadrakali Temple is located in:

Answer: Bhadrakali Temple is one of the oldest temples for Goddess Bhadrakali, situated on a hilltop between the two cities of Hanamkonda and Warangal, Telangana, India.

Which is the oldest Railway Unit of India?

Answer: On 16 April 1853, the first train in India leaves Bombay (now Mumbai) for Thane. It was dedicated by Lord Dalhousie. The train consists of 14 carriages and was pulled by three steam locomotive engines namely Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan. It travelled around 34 km and carried about 400 people.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Updates
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Expected Cutoff Marks & Answer Key
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam Analysis
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions with Answers (Download PDF)
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based HISTORY Questions with Answers (Download PDF)
Get RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Admit Card Link & Last Minute Tips
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

When did Jail Tourism began in Maharashtra?

Answer: January 26, 2021 - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched the jail tourism initiative on January 26, 2021 on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. This unique initiative will help the citizens, history enthusiasts and school or college students experience the "vignettes from our history".

Who topped in HDI 2021?

Answer: Norway - India has been positioned at 131 out of 189 countries and territories, according to Human Development Index report. Norway (1st) topped the index, followed by Ireland (2nd), Switzerland (3rd), Hong Kong (4th) and Iceland (5th). The report is released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Which state is the largest producer of Ethanol?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh - Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the largest ethanol-producing state in the country. A total of 58 crore litres of ethanol was produced by 54 distilleries established across the state.

Get RRB NTPC Exam Free Study Material

How many cities are there in India according to 2011 census? 

Answer: India is urbanizing rapidly and about 377 million people live in 7935 towns/cities (census, 2011) across the country which constitutes about 31.2 % of the total population. The number of towns has significantly increased from 5161 in 2001 to 7935 in 2011.

MS Subbalaxmi belongs to which state?

Answer: Tamil Nadu - Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi (16 September 1916 – 11 December 2004) was an Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Brahmaputra River is called in Tibet as:

Answer: Tsangpo - The Brahmaputra also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, the Siang/Dihang River in Arunachal Pradesh, and Luit in Assamese, is a trans-boundary river which flows through Tibet, China, India, and Bangladesh. It is the 9th largest river in the world by discharge, and the 15th longest.

Who did Bhutan confer the Highest Civilian Award?

Answer: PM Narendra Modi - Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian award of Bhutan, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Details
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

FAQ

Q1. What are the Exam Dates of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-2, 3, 5 Posts?

12th To 17th June 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022?

Separate 2nd Stage CBT Shall Be Taken For Each Of The 7th CPC Level I.E. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, And 6 With Graded Difficulty Level. All Posts Falling Within The Same Level Of 7th CPC Shall Have A Common 2nd Stage CBT.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking And 1/3rd Marks Shall Be Deducted For Each Wrong Answer
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.