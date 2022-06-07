RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions: Download GA/GK/Current Affairs Exam Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions: Download memory-based questions of Geography - General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam held in online mode in May 2022.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions: RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-2 Exam will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board from 12th June to 17th June 2022 for Level 5, 3 and 2 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate & Undergraduate Posts. In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on 9th & 10th May 2022. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Geography Questions with Answers

On which river is the Almatti Dam situated?

Answer: Krishna River - The Almatti Dam is a dam project on the Krishna River in North Karnataka, India which was completed in July 2005. The annual electric output of the dam is 713,000,000 kilowatts (KW).

Bhadrakali Temple is located in:

Answer: Bhadrakali Temple is one of the oldest temples for Goddess Bhadrakali, situated on a hilltop between the two cities of Hanamkonda and Warangal, Telangana, India.

Which is the oldest Railway Unit of India?

Answer: On 16 April 1853, the first train in India leaves Bombay (now Mumbai) for Thane. It was dedicated by Lord Dalhousie. The train consists of 14 carriages and was pulled by three steam locomotive engines namely Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan. It travelled around 34 km and carried about 400 people.

When did Jail Tourism began in Maharashtra?

Answer: January 26, 2021 - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched the jail tourism initiative on January 26, 2021 on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. This unique initiative will help the citizens, history enthusiasts and school or college students experience the "vignettes from our history".

Who topped in HDI 2021?

Answer: Norway - India has been positioned at 131 out of 189 countries and territories, according to Human Development Index report. Norway (1st) topped the index, followed by Ireland (2nd), Switzerland (3rd), Hong Kong (4th) and Iceland (5th). The report is released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Which state is the largest producer of Ethanol?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh - Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the largest ethanol-producing state in the country. A total of 58 crore litres of ethanol was produced by 54 distilleries established across the state.

How many cities are there in India according to 2011 census?

Answer: India is urbanizing rapidly and about 377 million people live in 7935 towns/cities (census, 2011) across the country which constitutes about 31.2 % of the total population. The number of towns has significantly increased from 5161 in 2001 to 7935 in 2011.

MS Subbalaxmi belongs to which state?

Answer: Tamil Nadu - Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi (16 September 1916 – 11 December 2004) was an Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Brahmaputra River is called in Tibet as:

Answer: Tsangpo - The Brahmaputra also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, the Siang/Dihang River in Arunachal Pradesh, and Luit in Assamese, is a trans-boundary river which flows through Tibet, China, India, and Bangladesh. It is the 9th largest river in the world by discharge, and the 15th longest.

Who did Bhutan confer the Highest Civilian Award?

Answer: PM Narendra Modi - Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest civilian award of Bhutan, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, on the occasion of the country’s National Day.