RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Indian Polity Questions: Download GA/GK/Current Affairs Question Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Indian Polity Questions: RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-2 Exam will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board from 12th June to 17th June 2022 for Level 5, 3 and 2 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate & Undergraduate Posts. In this article we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on 9th & 10th May 2022. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

1. Who was the Constitutional Advisor to the Constitution?

Answer: B. N. Rau was appointed the Constitutional Adviser to the Constituent Assembly in formulating the Indian Constitution in 1946. He was responsible for the general structure of the democratic framework of the Constitution and prepared its initial draft in February 1948.

2. Who is the President of the Indian Olympic Association?

Answer: Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra - The Indian Olympic Association is currently governed by a 32-member Executive Council, headed by President, Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra

3. When was the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana launched?

Answer: May 01, 2016 - The scheme was launched on 1st May 2016 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

4. SC/ST Amendment Act in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act 1989, also called SC ST Act, as can be understood by the name itself, is an act to prevent atrocities against people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 28, 2022.

5. Which article tells about Union territories?

Answer: Article 239 Constitution of India: Administration of Union territories

6. Current Chief Justice of India:

Answer: The current Incumbent and 48th Chief Justice of India is Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, who entered office on 24 April 2021.

7. How many cities are there in India according to the 2011 census?

Answer: India is urbanizing rapidly and about 377 million people live in 7935 towns/cities (census, 2011) across the country which constitutes about 31.2 % of the total population. The number of towns has significantly increased from 5161 in 2001 to 7935 in 2011.

8. Which was the first industrial policy introduced in independent India?

Answer: The first Industrial Policy in India was announced post-independence in 1948. It was presented by Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

9. Constitutional drafting committee was formed by whom?

Answer: On 29 August, 1947, the Constituent Assembly set up a Drafting Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to prepare a Draft Constitution for India. While deliberating upon the draft Constitution, the Assembly moved, discussed and disposed of as many as 2,473 amendments out of a total of 7,635 tabled.

10. What is the full form of MSP?

Answer: Minimum Support Price (MSP) is a form of market intervention by the Government of India to insure agricultural producers against any sharp fall in farm prices.