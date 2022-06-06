RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based History Questions: Download General Awareness (GA)/GK Exam Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based History Questions: Download memory-based questions of the History - General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) section that came in the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam held in online mode in May 2022.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based History Questions: RRB NTPC 2022 2nd stage Computer Based Exam (Phase-2) is going to be held from 12th June to 17th June 2022 for Level 5, 3, and 2 Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK), and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on 9th & 10th May 2022. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based History Questions with Answers

1. What was the other name of Chanakya?

Answer: Kautilya or Vishnugupta or Indian Machiavelli - Chanakya was an ancient Indian polymath who was active as a teacher, author, strategist, philosopher, economist, jurist, and royal advisor

2. Which Mughal Emperor was called Rangeela?

Answer: Muhammad Shah was a great patron of the arts, including musical, cultural, and administrative developments. His pen name was Sadā Rangīla (Ever Joyous) and he is often referred to as "Muhammad Shah Rangila", also sometimes as "Bahadur Shah Rangila" after his grandfather Bahadur Shah I.

3. Who got the throne after the death of Aurangzeb?

Answer: Muhammed Azam Shah - After Aurangzeb's death, his eldest son by his chief consort, Muhammad Azam Shah, declared himself successor, but was shortly defeated in one of the largest battles of India, the Battle of Jajau, and overthrown by Bahadur Shah.

4. Who is the first foreigner to receive the Bharat Ratna Award?

Answer: Abdul Ghaffar Khan of Pakistan in 1987. He was also known as the Frontier Gandhi and played a crucial role in the freedom struggle of India.

5. Question-related to Champaran Movement in India:

Answer: The Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was the first Satyagraha movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in British India and is considered a historically important rebellion in the Indian independence movement. It was a farmer's uprising that took place in the Champaran district of Bihar, India, during the British colonial period.

6. Which is the oldest Railway Unit of India?

Answer: On 16 April 1853, the first train in India leaves Bombay (now Mumbai) for Thane. It was dedicated by Lord Dalhousie. The train consists of 14 carriages and was pulled by three steam locomotive engines namely Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan. It traveled around 34 km and carried about 400 people.

7. Ustad Alla Rakha is famous for:

Answer: Ustad Allarakha Qureshi (29 April 1919 – 3 February 2000), popularly known as Alla Rakha, was an Indian tabla player who specialized in Hindustani classical music.

8. Automatic Toolbar was invented by:

Answer: Google Toolbar is a discontinued web browser toolbar for Internet Explorer, developed by Google. It was first released in 2000 for Internet Explorer 5.

9. Pawan Hans was acquired by which company?

Answer: Government-owned helicopter service Pawan Hans has been sold to Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd.

10. Peshawar Massacre:

Answer: The Qissa Khwani massacre in Peshawar, British India (modern-day Pakistan) on 23 April 1930 was one of the defining moments of the independence movement in British India. It was the first major confrontation between the British Indian Army and demonstrators in the city, belonging to Abdul Ghaffar Khan's non-violent Khudai Khidmatgar (servants of God) movement against the British colonial government.

11. Which was the first industrial policy introduced in Independent India?

Answer: The first Industrial Policy in India was announced post-independence in 1948. It was presented by Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

12. Constitutional drafting committee was formed by whom?

Answer: On 29 August 1947, the Constituent Assembly set up a Drafting Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to prepare a Draft Constitution for India. While deliberating upon the draft Constitution, the Assembly moved, discussed, and disposed of as many as 2,473 amendments out of a total of 7,635 tabled.