RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions: Download Reasoning Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions: Railway Recruitment Board is conducting RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5, 3 & 2 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts is being held from 12th to 17th June 2022 under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Intelligence & Reasoning Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-2 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam.
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 General Intelligence & Reasoning Memory Based Questions with Answer
1. If CEJQ is coded as XVQJ, then BDIP will be coded as:
- WURQ
- YWRK
- WUPI
- YWPI
Answer (b)
Explanation: The first 13 letters of the alphabet are coded by the 13 letters of the alphabet in reverse, i.e.
= A B C D E F G H I J K L M (first 13 letters)
= Z Y X W V U T S R Q P O N (13 letters in reverse)
It is obvious from the above coding scheme that:
B = Y, D = W, I = R and K = P or P = K
Therefore, B D I P will be coded as Y W R K.
2. If LODES is coded as 46321, how will you code the word DOES?
- 1234
- 4321
- 3621
- 3261
Answer (d)
Explanation: Here, you will observe that all the letters of DOES are included in the letters of LODES, for which you have the code D = 3, O = 6, E = 2, S = 1. Therefore DOES = 3621. So, the answer is (d).
3. What comes next in the series: 26, 24, 20, 18, 14, ?
- 8
- 10
- 12
- 11
Answer: c)
Explanation: Sequence of -2, -4 is being followed in the question.
4. What comes next in the series: 37, 10, 79, 16, 48, ?
- 22
- 20
- 12
- 18
Answer: c)
Explanation: Every second number is the sum of the digits of its previous number.
5. Find the odd number:
- 235
- 342
- 426
- 819
Answer: b)
Explanation: Except the number 342, in all the numbers the sum of the first two digits is equal to the third digit.
6. Find the odd letters:
- IEG
- FBD
- CWY
- NJL
Answer: c)
Explanation: In all other groups, the second, the third and the first letters are alternate letters in the English alphabet.
Direction: Read the following information carefully and answer these questions:
In a certain coding system,
‘816321’ means ‘the big lion scared the rat’;
‘64851’ means ‘the scared rat ran away’;
‘7621’ means ‘the rat was big’;
‘341’ means ‘the lion ran’
7. What is the code for ‘the lion was scared’?
- 8763
- 8731
- 8453
- None of the above
Answer: b)
Explanation: By looking at the four statements it can deduced that code for:
1 – the,
6 – rat,
8 – scared
3 – lion
2 – big
4 – ran
5 – away
8. Six cousins are sitting in a round table facing the centre. Divya is between Pradeep and Pramod. Priya is between Manohar and Lakshmi. Pradeep and Manohar are opposite to each other. Who is sitting opposite to Priya?
- Pradeep
- Divya
- Pramod
- Lakshmi
Answer: b)
Explanation: Lakshmi, Pradeep, Divya, Pramod, Manohar, Priya, Lakshmi, Pradeep.. circular arrangement
9. 12: 20 :: 30: __?
- 40
- 42
- 50
- 44
Answer: b)
Explanation: 12 is 32+ 3
20 is 42+4
30 is 52+5
and 62+6=42
10. Kidney: Nephrology :: Brain: __? __
- Cardiology
- Physiology
- Anatomy
- Neurology
Answer: d)
Explanation: Study of Kidney is Nephrology and the study of brain is called Neurology.
11. In a certain code ‘415’ means ‘milk is hot’; ‘18’ means ‘hot soup’; and ‘895’ means ‘soup is brown’. What number will indicate the word ‘brown’?
- 9
- 8
- 5
- 4
Answer: a)
Explanation: The code for ‘hot’ is 1. So, the code of ‘soup’ is 8. Now, the code for ‘is’ is 5. Hence, we can say that the code for ‘brown’ is 9.
Read the following information carefully and answer the questions given below it:
E x K, means E is brother of K.
E – K, means E is mother of K.
E % K, means E is father of k.
13. Which of the following represents that’ N’ is the son of ’P ‘?
- N x R %P
- N%R x P
- P % N x R
- N-R % T
Answer: c)
Explanation: P%N, means P is father of N and N x R, means N is brother of R, thus N is the son of P.
14. 37, 10, 79, 16, 48, ?
- 22
- 20
- 12
- 18
Answer: c)
Explanation: Every second number is the sum of the digits of its previous number.
15. Choose the odd one:
- 235
- 342
- 426
- 819
Answer: b)
Explanation: Except the number 342, in all the numbers the sum of the first two digits is equal to the third digit.