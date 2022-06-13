RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions: Download Reasoning Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answers: Get the memory-based questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning that came in RRB NTPC 2022 Exam held in online mode from 12th to 17th June 2022.

Updated: Jun 13, 2022 15:28 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answers
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions: Railway Recruitment Board is conducting RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5, 3 & 2 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts is being held from 12th to 17th June 2022 under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Intelligence & Reasoning Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-2 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Intelligence & Reasoning section Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 General Intelligence & Reasoning Memory Based Questions with Answer

1. If CEJQ is coded as XVQJ, then BDIP will be coded as:

  1. WURQ
  2. YWRK
  3. WUPI
  4. YWPI

Answer (b)

Explanation:    The first 13 letters of the alphabet are coded by the 13 letters of the alphabet in reverse, i.e.

                                    = A B C D E F G H I J K L M (first 13 letters)

                                    = Z Y X W V U T S R Q P O N (13 letters in reverse)

                                    It is obvious from the above coding scheme that:

                                    B = Y, D = W, I = R and K = P or P = K

                                    Therefore, B D I P will be coded as Y W R K.

2. If LODES is coded as 46321, how will you code the word DOES?

  1. 1234
  2. 4321
  3. 3621
  4. 3261

Answer (d)

Explanation:  Here, you will observe that all the letters of DOES are included in the letters of LODES, for which you have the code D = 3, O = 6, E = 2, S = 1. Therefore DOES = 3621. So, the answer is (d).

3. What comes next in the series: 26, 24, 20, 18, 14, ?

  1. 8
  2. 10
  3. 12
  4. 11

Answer: c)

Explanation: Sequence of -2, -4 is being followed in the question.

4. What comes next in the series: 37, 10, 79, 16, 48, ?

  1. 22
  2. 20
  3. 12
  4. 18

Answer: c)

Explanation: Every second number is the sum of the digits of its previous number.

5. Find the odd number:

  1. 235
  2. 342
  3. 426
  4. 819

Answer: b)

Explanation: Except the number 342, in all the numbers the sum of the first two digits is equal to the third digit.

6. Find the odd letters:

  1. IEG
  2. FBD
  3. CWY
  4. NJL

Answer: c)

Explanation: In all other groups, the second, the third and the first letters are alternate letters in the English alphabet.

Direction: Read the following information carefully and answer these questions:

In a certain coding system,

‘816321’ means ‘the big lion scared the rat’;

‘64851’ means ‘the scared rat ran away’;

‘7621’ means ‘the rat was big’;

‘341’ means ‘the lion ran’

7. What is the code for ‘the lion was scared’?

  1. 8763
  2. 8731
  3. 8453
  4. None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation:    By looking at the four statements it can deduced that code for:

1 – the,

6 – rat,

8 – scared

3 – lion

2 – big

4 – ran

5 – away

8. Six cousins are sitting in a round table facing the centre. Divya is between Pradeep and Pramod. Priya is between Manohar and Lakshmi. Pradeep and Manohar are opposite to each other. Who is sitting opposite to Priya?

  1. Pradeep
  2. Divya
  3. Pramod
  4. Lakshmi

Answer: b)

Explanation: Lakshmi, Pradeep, Divya, Pramod, Manohar, Priya, Lakshmi, Pradeep.. circular arrangement

9. 12: 20 :: 30: __?

  1. 40
  2. 42
  3. 50
  4. 44

Answer: b)

Explanation:   12 is 32+ 3

20 is 42+4

30 is 52+5

and 62+6=42

10. Kidney: Nephrology :: Brain: __? __

  1. Cardiology
  2. Physiology
  3. Anatomy
  4. Neurology

Answer: d)

Explanation: Study of Kidney is Nephrology and the study of brain is called Neurology.

11. In a certain code ‘415’ means ‘milk is hot’; ‘18’ means ‘hot soup’; and ‘895’ means ‘soup is brown’. What number will indicate the word ‘brown’?

  1. 9
  2. 8
  3. 5
  4. 4

Answer: a)

Explanation: The code for ‘hot’ is 1. So, the code of ‘soup’ is 8. Now, the code for ‘is’ is 5. Hence, we can say that the code for ‘brown’ is 9.

12. If CEJQ is coded as XVQJ, then BDIP will be coded as:

  1. WURQ
  2. YWRK
  3. WUPI
  4. YWPI

Answer: b)

Explanation:   The first 13 letters of the alphabet are coded by the 13 letters of the alphabet in reverse, i.e.

                                    = A B C D E F G H I J K L M (first 13 letters)

                                    = Z Y X W V U T S R Q P O N (13 letters in reverse)

                                    It is obvious from the above coding scheme that:

                                    B = Y, D = W, I = R and K = P or P = K

                                    Therefore, B D I P will be coded as Y W R K.

Read the following information carefully and answer the questions given below it:

E x K, means E is brother of K.

E – K, means E is mother of K.

E % K, means E is father of k.

13. Which of the following represents that’ N’ is the son of ’P ‘?

  1. N x R %P
  2. N%R x P
  3. P % N x R
  4. N-R % T

Answer: c)

Explanation: P%N, means P is father of N and N x R, means N is brother of R, thus N is the son of P.

14. 37, 10, 79, 16, 48, ?

  1. 22
  2. 20
  3. 12
  4. 18

Answer: c)

Explanation: Every second number is the sum of the digits of its previous number.

15. Choose the odd one:

  1. 235
  2. 342
  3. 426
  4. 819

Answer: b)

Explanation: Except the number 342, in all the numbers the sum of the first two digits is equal to the third digit.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions were asked in the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam?

35 Questions of 1 Mark each

Q2. Will there be any negative marking in RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking And 1/3rd Mark Shall Be Deducted For Each Wrong Answer.

Q3. What is the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022?

Separate 2nd Stage CBT Shall Be Taken For Each Of The 7th CPC Level I.E. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, And 6 With Graded Difficulty Level. All Posts Falling Within The Same Level Of 7th CPC Shall Have A Common 2nd Stage CBT.
